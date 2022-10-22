Search icon
ENG vs AFG live streaming: When and where to watch England vs Afghanistan match 14 of T20 World Cup in India

Here's all you need to know about England vs Afghanistan, match 14 of T20 World Cup 2022: From live streaming, venue, probable playing XIs and more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 09:23 AM IST

Source: Afghanistan Cricket Board (Twitter)

England and Afghanistan get their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign underway with a meeting in Perth on Saturday. While the Three Lions have been in stunning form of late, after beating Australia and Pakistan in bilateral series, Afghanistan come into the tournament as 'dark horses'.

Jos Buttler's side will be the favourites to win this clash, although, Mohammad Nabi's side will fancy their chances of upsetting England. 

While the likes of Buttler, and Alex Hales have been in good form and will look to tackle the challenge of Aghanistan bowlers, the battle between the English skipper and of Rashid Khan will be one to watch out for. 

Expect a mouth-watering clash between England and Afghanistan. 

Here's all you need to know about England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022, match 14

 

When will England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on Saturday, October 22.

 

Where will England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Perth Stadium, Perth. 

What time will England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match begin?

 England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match will begin at 04:30 PM IST. 

 

Where can you watch England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match live on TV in India?

 England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match live streaming in India?

England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

 

England vs Afghanistan probable playing XI

England: Jos Buttler (c&wk), Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli/Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Fareed Malik, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen ul Haq

Squads

England: Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills*, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Travelling reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.

