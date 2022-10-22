ENG vs AFG Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs Afghanistan, Super 12 Match 14, T20 World Cup 2022

Source: England Cricket (Twitter)

The stage is set for defending champions Australia to kick start the Super 12 round of T20 World Cup 2022 as they lock horns with neighbours New Zealand followed by another mouth-watering Group A match between England and Afghanistan.

The Three Lions have been in surreal form coming into the T20 World Cup having defeated Pakistan and Australia along the way and in the form of Jos Buttler they have a player who has been in great touch throughout the year 2022.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will be the 'dark horses' looking to play the role of giant killers. In Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, they have all the necessary personnel to upset England.

All in all should be a classic encounter between the ball and bat this one.

Changing room The middle



All set for our opener in Perth #T20WorldCup | #England pic.twitter.com/F8DntYAGdk — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 21, 2022

Dream11 Prediction – ENG vs AFG, match 14 of T20 World Cup 2022

Keeper – Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Alex Hales (c), Dawid Malan, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders – Mohammad Nabi, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran

Bowlers – Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Rashid Khan (vc), Fazalhaq Farooqi

England vs Afghanistan Probable Playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler (c&wk), Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli/Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Fareed Malik, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen ul Haq

ENG vs AFG My Dream11 team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales (c), Dawid Malan, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Rashid Khan (vc), Fazalhaq Farooqi

England vs Afghanistan Match Details

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between England and Afghanistan is scheduled to start at 04:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 22 at the Perth Stadium, Perth. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

England: Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills*, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Travelling reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.