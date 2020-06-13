Top sports news: Vasant Raiji passes away aged 100, Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19 & more

In Saturday's top Sports News (June 13, 2020), we have the demise of India's oldest first-class cricketer, Vasant Raiji.

It was earlier this year when he had turned 100 and was a former first-class cricketer and historian.

Shahid Afridi has announced that he has been tested positive with the novel coronavirus.

The flamboyant allrounder took to social media to announce this news and asked all his followers to pray for him.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. India's oldest first-class cricketer Vasant Raiji passes away aged 100

India's oldest first-class cricketer, Vasant Raiji, passed away on Saturday (June 13).

2. BCCI to host IPL 2020 behind closed doors? Board treasurer Arun Dhumal provides update

With talks around staging the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the T20 World Cup doing the rounds, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal has said that the board would like to host the IPL inside full packed stadium if possible.

3. MS Dhoni is cricket's biggest superstar: Dwayne Bravo

West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo has hyped praises over his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni, labelling him the biggest superstar in cricket.

4. Need prayers for recovery: Shahid Afridi tested positive for coronavirus

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Saturday (June 13) announced that he has been tested positive with the novel coronavirus.

5. 'His passion for playing was endearing': Sachin Tendulkar mourns demise of Vasant Raiji

Former Team India cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his deepest of condolences on the demise of first-class cricketer Vasant Raiji.