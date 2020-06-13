'His passion for playing was endearing': Sachin Tendulkar mourns demise of Vasant Raiji

Raiji, was aged 100 and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the demise of the record-breaker.

Former Team India cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his deepest of condolences on the demise of first-class cricketer Vasant Raiji, who died earlier on Saturday (June 13).

Sachin took to social media and expressed his thoughts on how Raiji's passion for playing cricket was endearing.

"I met Shri Vasant Raiji earlier this year to celebrate his 100th birthday. His warmth and passion for playing and watching cricket was endearing."

"His passing away saddens my heart. My condolences to his family and friends," Tendulkar tweeted.

Former star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also grief over the demise of Raiji and also took to Twitter to pay his tribute towards the legendary cricketer.



"My condolences on the passing away of Shri Vasant Raiji, India's oldest first-class cricketer. Praying for the family's strength in this hour of grief," Yuvraj said in a tweet.

It was earlier this year when he had turned 100 and was a former first-class cricketer and historian.

When Team India played its maiden Test on home turf, Raiji was a 13-year-old kid but still managed to witness the historic tie at the Bombay Gymkhana in 1932.

It was later in 1939, he made his first-class debut for Cricket Club of India against Central Provinces and Berar in Nagpur.