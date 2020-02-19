Top sports news: Kohli provides update on future plans, Yuvraj breaks silence on web series debut rumours & more

Here are the top stories of February 19, 2020.

In Wednesday's top Sports News (February 19, 2020), we have Team India skipper Virat Kohli providing updates over Ishant Sharma and Prithvi Shaw's possible inclusion on the Tests.

India and New Zealand will lock horns again in a two-match Test series next, scheduled to start from February 21.

Yuvraj Singh provided an update on the news of him taking part in possible web series on Wednesday.

On February 18, a lot of media outlets reported that Yuvraj is set to star in an online series with his wife Hazel Keech and brother Zoravar Singh.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli reveals for how long he will play in all three formats for Team India

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has expressed his thoughts on his probable future plans as a player ahead of India's first Test match against New Zealand of the two-match series.

2. 'To put things into correct perspective': Yuvraj Singh provides update on rumors of his acting debut in web series

Former Team India allrounder Yuvraj Singh has provided an update on the news of him taking part in possible web series. On February 18, a lot of media outlets reported that Yuvraj is set to star in an online series with his wife Hazel Keech and brother Zoravar Singh.

3. ‘Only 40 kg?': Rohit Sharma gets hilariously trolled by Harbhajan Singh in his latest post on Instagram

Team India opener Rohit Sharma has not featured for the national side since India's fifth T20I clash against New Zealand. India's vice-captain took to Instagram to show off his workout session at the gym to which fans were really excited about. However, the Hitman got hilariously trolled by his former India and Mumbai Indians teammate Harbhajan Singh in the comment section.

4. WATCH: MS Dhoni, Parthiv Patel, Piyush Chawla listening to Kishore Kumar's ‘Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi’ in bathroom

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni is a huge Kishore Kumar fan and spends a lot of time listing to old school classics. In a video, which has gone viral on the internet, Dhoni can be seen listening to Kumar's ‘Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi’ sang by singer Ishaan Khan in a bathroom.

5. NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli provides update on Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw's possible return in India's playing XI for Tests

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has spoken over the possible inclusion of veteran pacer Ishant Sharma and young-opener Prithvi Shaw in the playing 11 ahead of the much-awaited Test series opener.