‘Only 40 kg?': Rohit Sharma gets hilariously trolled by Harbhajan Singh in his latest post on Instagram

Rohit is currently on his road to recovery and has been sweating it out at the gym to accelerate his return to the pitch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2020, 03:14 PM IST

Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh

Team India opener Rohit Sharma has not featured for the national side since India's fifth T20I clash against New Zealand.

The star opener picked up an unfortunate calf-injury during the match and was forced to miss the three-match ODI series, which the Men In Blue lost 3-0.

However, the 32-year-old won't be fit to participate in India's two-match Test series against the Kiwis.

Regardless of that, India's vice-captain took to Instagram to show off his workout session at the gym to which fans were really excited about.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

However, the Hitman got hilariously trolled by his former India and Mumbai Indians teammate Harbhajan Singh in the comment section.

Reacting to Sharma's deadlift sets, Harbhajan questioned him why is he using such low weights.

“Only 40 kg for this ?? Common shaana,” Singh's comment read on IG.

India and New Zealand will lock horns again in a two-match Test series next, scheduled to start from February 21.

