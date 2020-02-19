WATCH: MS Dhoni, Parthiv Patel, Piyush Chawla listening to Kishore Kumar's ‘Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi’ in bathroom

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni is a huge Kishore Kumar fan and spends a lot of time listing to old school classics.

In the past, we have all heard MSD talking about his love for the evergreen tracks but now, we finally get to listen to him singing to one.

In a video, which has gone viral on the internet, Dhoni can be seen listening to Kumar's ‘Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi’ sang by singer Ishaan Khan in a bathroom.

However, Mahi was not alone and was accompanied by Piyush Chawla, Parthiv Patel and some of his old buddies who were sitting on the follow and enjoying Inshaan's singing.

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

Nevertheless, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper is expected to be back in training with the rest of the team on March 1 ahead of the official kick-off of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As per the fixture list for IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians will be locking horns with arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening day clash of the tournament.

Mumbai and Chennai will face-off on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium.