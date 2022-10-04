Search icon
IND-W vs UAE-W live streaming: When and where to watch India vs UAE Women's Asia Cup 2022 match

Here's all you need to know about the India Women vs UAE Women Asia Cup 2022 clash: From live streaming, venue, probable playing XIs and more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

IND-W vs UAE-W live streaming

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's cricket team have begun their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a bang, beating both Sri Lanka and Malaysia comfortably. Up next, they will take on UAE on Tuesday, as they eye a spot at the top of the table. 

The Indian eves began their Asia Cup journey with a commanding win over Sri Lanka, with Jemimah Rodrigues the architect in chief with her 76-run knock. In the second fixture, Shafali Verma and Sabbhineni Meghana's 116-run opening stand helped Harmanpreet's side win the rain-curtailed clash by DLS method. 

The most successful time in Women's Asia Cup history, Team India are currently in second place, trailing arch-rivals Pakistan on net run rate. The match against UAE will give them an opportunity of overtaking Bismah Mahroof's side.

Here's all you need to know about IND-W vs UAE-W Asia Cup 2022 match

 

When will IND-W vs UAE-W Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

IND-W vs UAE-W Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Tuesday, October 4.

 

Where will IND-W vs UAE-W Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

IND-W vs UAE-W Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at the Sylhet Stadium. 

What time will IND-W vs UAE-W Asia Cup 2022 match begin?

IND-W vs UAE-W Asia Cup 2022 match will begin at 01:00 PM IST. 

 

Where can you watch IND-W vs UAE-W Asia Cup 2022 match live on TV in India?

IND-W vs UAE-W Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch the IND-W vs UAE-W Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming in India?

IND-W vs UAE-W Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

 

India Women vs UAE Women probable playing XI

India Women: Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Kiran Navgire, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma/Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

UAE Women: Theertha Satish (wk), Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal (c), Samaira Dharnidharka, Natasha Cherriath, Vaishnave Mahesh, Mahika Gaur, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte

