IND-W vs UAE-W Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs UAE Women's Asia Cup 2022 match

IND-W vs UAE-W Dream11 prediction

After beating both Sri Lanka and Malaysia in their Women's Asia Cup 2022 campaign so far, the Indian Women's cricket team have gotten off to a dream start.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co dished out a clinical performance in the first match, with Jemimah Rodrigues's 76-run knock helping them register a 41-run victory.

In the next match, the Indian eves scored 181/4 in a rain-curtailed match and won by the DLS method.

India and UAE go head to head in the 8th match of the #WomensAsiaCup2022 , and they face each other for the very first time!

Who do you think will get the most wickets? Let us know in the comments. @BCCIWomen @EmiratesCricket #INDvUAE #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/vlh2OPdi0r — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 4, 2022

The Indian Women's side, who are the most successful team in the history of the Women's Asia Cup will be looking to continue their momentum with another win over UAE in their next outing on Tuesday.

READ| Shimron Hetmyer omitted from West Indies' T20 WC squad after missing flight to Australia, Twitterati react

Dream11 Prediction – IND-W vs UAE-W

Keeper – Richa Ghosh

Batsmen – Sabbhineni Meghana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Mahika Gaur

All-rounders – Esha Rohit Oza, Chaya Mughal, Deepti Sharma (c), Dayalan Hemalatha

Bowlers – Vaishnave Mahesh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

READ| Irfan Pathan shares glimpses of Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends' dressing room celebrations

IND-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Kiran Navgire, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma/Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

UAE Women: Theertha Satish (wk), Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal (c), Samaira Dharnidharka, Natasha Cherriath, Vaishnave Mahesh, Mahika Gaur, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte

IND-W vs UAE-W My Dream11 team

Richa Ghosh, Sabbhineni Meghana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Mahika Gaur, Esha Rohit Oza, Chaya Mughal, Deepti Sharma (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Vaishnave Mahesh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

READ| 'Play in Pakistan before you retire': Virat Kohli's Pakistani fan takes internet by storm, see pic

IND-W vs UAE-W Match Details

The match between India Women and UAE Women is scheduled to start at 01:00 PM IST on Tuesday, October 4 at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet. The live-action will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.