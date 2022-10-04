Search icon
IND-W vs UAE-W Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs UAE Women's Asia Cup 2022 match

IND-W vs UAE-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India Women vs UAE Women clash in Asia Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 09:46 AM IST

After beating both Sri Lanka and Malaysia in their Women's Asia Cup 2022 campaign so far, the Indian Women's cricket team have gotten off to a dream start.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co dished out a clinical performance in the first match, with Jemimah Rodrigues's 76-run knock helping them register a 41-run victory.

In the next match, the Indian eves scored 181/4 in a rain-curtailed match and won by the DLS method. 

The Indian Women's side, who are the most successful team in the history of the Women's Asia Cup will be looking to continue their momentum with another win over UAE in their next outing on Tuesday. 

Dream11 Prediction – IND-W vs UAE-W

Keeper – Richa Ghosh

Batsmen – Sabbhineni Meghana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Mahika Gaur

All-rounders – Esha Rohit Oza, Chaya Mughal, Deepti Sharma (c), Dayalan Hemalatha

Bowlers – Vaishnave Mahesh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav 

IND-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Kiran Navgire, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma/Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

UAE Women: Theertha Satish (wk), Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal (c), Samaira Dharnidharka, Natasha Cherriath, Vaishnave Mahesh, Mahika Gaur, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte

IND-W vs UAE-W My Dream11 team

Richa Ghosh, Sabbhineni Meghana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Mahika Gaur, Esha Rohit Oza, Chaya Mughal, Deepti Sharma (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Vaishnave Mahesh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav 

IND-W vs UAE-W Match Details

The match between India Women and UAE Women is scheduled to start at 01:00 PM IST on Tuesday, October 4 at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet. The live-action will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. 

