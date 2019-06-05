Eid Mubarak: Kangana Ranaut catches up with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Richa Chadha for special wish

Bollywood is on a high spirit as the festival of Eid has arrived. Early in the morning, various Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan wished their fans 'Eid Mubarak' over their social media handles.

Not only them, even South Indian film celebrities like Dhanush, Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh, Mohanlal, Jr NTR and Ravi Teja also shared their good wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, for their fans all across. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor received Eidi from her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja.

Other Bollywood celebrities who were celebrating the festival of Eid and wish their fans all at once were the team of Panga. Lead actors of the film Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared some special moments on the sets while they were shooting a video to wish their fans Eid Mubarak.

Sharing the boomerang video on her Instagram handle, Ashwiny Iyer wrote, "After really tough shooting days. Today we want to have some fun along with completing our scenes and cherish these moments for life. #eidmubarak #pangastories"

See their video here:

The most memorable moment was when Shah Rukh Khan waved towards the fans and media and gave them a flying kiss. He arrived with AbRam and David Letterman. Following that, Salman Khan smiled to his fans from his balcony at Galaxy apartments and got his parents Salim and Salma Khan at the forefront.