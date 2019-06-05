Eid Mubarak: Dhanush, Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet wish for peace and prosperity

The month of Ramadan has come to an end and it is time for Eid celebrations. Various Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan wished their fans 'Eid Mubarak' first thing in the morning over social media.

Celebrities from South Indian film industry did not fall much behind in that matter. These celebrities braced the festival feeling much like it is their own, and wished their fans all across the city for peace and prosperity. Some celebrities to do that were Dhanush, Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh.

They however were not the only South Indian film celebrities (read actors) to wish each of their fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Other renowned actors like Mohanlal, Jr NTR and Ravi Teja also wished good for their fans across the nation.

Here, read their tweets:

Happy Eid May you all be blessed with love, peace and prosperity... #EidMubarak #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/rVjC6mv0Ht — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 5, 2019

Eid Mubarak — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 5, 2019

Eid Mubarak to you and your family... Have a joyful and blessed Eid#EidMubarak #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/x6PYtqvVaO — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 5, 2019

May this #Eid usher in peace and prosperity for everyone. #EidMubarak — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 5, 2019

May your Homes and Hearts be filled with the spirit of #Eid , #EidMubarak — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 5, 2019

Eid Mubarak to all of you !! May your lives be filled with all the happiness and lots of love — Rakul Preet Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 5, 2019

Good food, Good friends, and Good laughs...Happy Eid Day #EidMubarak — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) June 5, 2019

Interestingly enough, back in Mumbai, superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan celebrated the occasion with their fans in person. Shah Rukh Khan waved towards them and gave them a flying kiss. He was seen with AbRam and David Letterman. Salman Khan, on the other hand, smiled to his fans and got his parents Salim and Salma Khan at the forefront. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor got an Eidi gift from her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja.