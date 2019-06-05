Eid Mubarak: Sonam Kapoor gets beautiful Eidi from mother-in-law Priya Ahuja

Eid-ul-Fitr for the year of 2019 is here and Bollywood celebrities and their fans have been making the most of it. In fact many Bollywood celebrities went ahead and wished their fans first thing over social media. From Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Bollywood celebrities wished Eid-ul-Fitr to their fans.

Meanwhile superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan celebrated the occasion with their fans in person. Shah Rukh Khan waved towards them and gave them a flying kiss. He was seen with AbRam and David Letterman. Salman Khan, on the other hand, smiled to his fans and got his parents Salim and Salma Khan at the forefront.

Sonam Kapoor, who has been switching between being in London and Mumbai ever since she got married to Anand Ahuja, got a special gift from her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja. Wearing the pretty Indian outift, Sonam shared a photo of herself and wrote, "Thank you for always buying me the most beautiful gifts... new outfit for eid! Love you, mom!"

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja appeared in a content-driven film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga earlier this year. The movie was the first time when Sonam was paired with her father Anil Kapoor on screen. Apart from the father-daughter duo, ELKDTAL also starred Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Sonam is currently awaiting the release of her next, The Zoya Factor, which features her with Dulquer Salmaan.