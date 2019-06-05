Shah Rukh Khan teaches AbRam how to greet media, see cutest moments between father-son duo

David Letterman joined the father-son duo of Shah Rukh Khan-AbRam at Mannat on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr
Shah Rukh Khan undoubtedly is one of the coolest superstars, who cares deeply about his fans. Every year on Eid, he comes out on the balcony of his bungalow Mannat in order to greet all of his fans and give the papprazzi some really candid and cool photos.
This year Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Eid with David Letterman, and of course, little AbRam. Like a doting father, Shah Rukh Khan still picked up AbRam in his arms. Not only that, the superstar also taught the little one how to greet the media. Shah Rukh Khan had already greeted the media and fans in the morning, but had some surprise planned for them in the evening.
The candid clicks captured are on of the cutest things which you will get to see today. Shah Rukh Khan's dimples, AbRam's innocence and SRK signature pose were one of the major highlights from the spotting. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan even went on to give little AbRam a sweet little kiss. See the photo here:
AbRam and SRK winning our hearts! #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/Ovqi6nCMUE— SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) June 5, 2019
Thank u all for spending your Eid with me... May God bless u all with health and happiness. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/eXBfmDzVMt— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 5, 2019
Take a look at all the other photos of Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam and David Letterman right here:
1. Make way for Shah Rukh Khan-AbRam
Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a white pathani and blue sunnies. AbRam stepped out in red t-shirt and olive green track pants.
2. Shah Rukh Khan looks his hot self, while AbRam greets the media
Shah Rukh Khan just adjusted his hair a little, but looked hotter-than-ever. AbRam, on the other hand, greeted the media with a wave gesture.
3. Shah Rukh Khan's 3 different ways of greeting the media
Shah Rukh Khan waved, did 'asalam walekum' and gave a flying kiss to his fans and media waiting for his glimpse in the scorching heat.
4. AbRam gets curious
AbRam tries to do 'asalam walekum'. On noticing that, Shah Rukh Khan jumps into daddy duties and tries teaching little one how to do it right.
5. There, AbRam almost got it
Shah Rukh Khan succeeded in teaching AbRam how to greet 'asalam walekum'.
6. AbRam greets the media solo, while Shah Rukh Khan awws over him
Shah Rukh Khan let AbRam take centre stage. Those dimples though! Also, David Letterman looked at the fans in wonder!
7. The final goodbye
Shah Rukh Khan waves to the media before heading back to his house. David Letterman has already started walking back. Little AbRam still has eyes fixed on something while staying in SRK's arms.
8. Until next time
Shah Rukh Khan, of course, did the signature SRK pose for his fans, and made their day!
(All photos via Yogen Shah)