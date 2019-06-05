Shah Rukh Khan teaches AbRam how to greet media, see cutest moments between father-son duo

Shah Rukh Khan undoubtedly is one of the coolest superstars, who cares deeply about his fans. Every year on Eid, he comes out on the balcony of his bungalow Mannat in order to greet all of his fans and give the papprazzi some really candid and cool photos.

This year Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Eid with David Letterman, and of course, little AbRam. Like a doting father, Shah Rukh Khan still picked up AbRam in his arms. Not only that, the superstar also taught the little one how to greet the media. Shah Rukh Khan had already greeted the media and fans in the morning, but had some surprise planned for them in the evening.

The candid clicks captured are on of the cutest things which you will get to see today. Shah Rukh Khan's dimples, AbRam's innocence and SRK signature pose were one of the major highlights from the spotting. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan even went on to give little AbRam a sweet little kiss. See the photo here:

Thank u all for spending your Eid with me... May God bless u all with health and happiness. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/eXBfmDzVMt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 5, 2019

Take a look at all the other photos of Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam and David Letterman right here: