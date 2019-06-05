Eid Mubarak: Salman Khan greets his fans with wave and smile, lets parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan take centre-stage

Salman Khan waved and smiled towards his fans amidst Eid celebration, and even let his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan take the limelight away from him for a while

It is double celebration for Salman Khan and his fans! Salman's movie Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role, released today, on the occasion of Eid. Salman too celebrates the festival of Eid with a lot of excitement.

Last year this time Salman Khan fans witnessed his movie Race 3's release, and Salman's chemistry with Jacqueline yet again after Kick. This year Salman, let his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan take centre-stage while greeting his fans.

It was only a while back that Shah Rukh Khan rang in Eid with his fans in a special way. He was accompanied by David Letterman and his youngest son AbRam. Shah Rukh Khan gave his fans flying kiss and even did his signature pose. Salman Khan too made Eid this year special for his fans since he greeted them in a more personalized way, with a wave and smile.

Here, see his photos: