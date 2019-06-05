Eid Mubarak: Salman Khan greets his fans with wave and smile, lets parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan take centre-stage

Salman Khan waved and smiled towards his fans amidst Eid celebration, and even let his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan take the limelight away from him for a while
It is double celebration for Salman Khan and his fans! Salman's movie Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role, released today, on the occasion of Eid. Salman too celebrates the festival of Eid with a lot of excitement.
Last year this time Salman Khan fans witnessed his movie Race 3's release, and Salman's chemistry with Jacqueline yet again after Kick. This year Salman, let his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan take centre-stage while greeting his fans.
It was only a while back that Shah Rukh Khan rang in Eid with his fans in a special way. He was accompanied by David Letterman and his youngest son AbRam. Shah Rukh Khan gave his fans flying kiss and even did his signature pose. Salman Khan too made Eid this year special for his fans since he greeted them in a more personalized way, with a wave and smile.
Here, see his photos:
1. Salman Khan arrives
Salman Khan was seen waving towards the media and his fans, with of course his lucky bracelet over his wrist.
2. What Salman Khan wore
Salman Khan was seen in a light yellow-shaded sherwani with chicken embroidery.
3. Salman Khan makes eye contact
Salman Khan took a break from waving and made eye contact with his fans.
4. Hearing them cheer
The crazy Salman Khan fans had some or the other thing to tell him. He quietly heard them.
5. Smiling towards his fans
Salman Khan's eyes were filled and he was smiling while looking at his fans.
6. Salman Khan brings mother Salma Khan
Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan made an appearance. She had little make-up on her and looked pretty.
7. Father Salim Khan joins Salman
Salman Khan's father Salim Khan, a renowned writer, who has scripted Sholay, also came to the balcong of Galaxy Apartments with Salman Khan.
8. Salman Khan fans leave him happy
Salman Khan looked extremely happy as he was going back to Eid celebrations at his house.
(All photos via Yogen Shah)