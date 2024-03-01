Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding LIVE updates: Day-1 festivities to begin soon, guests arrive in Jamnagar

Viral
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani have organised pre-wedding celebrations in RIL township in Moti Khavdi village, Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3.
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. Before the wedding, a pre-wedding ceremony is underway, with several prominent figures from India and abroad in attendance. Pre-wedding celebrations are scheduled to be held from March 1 to March 3, 2024 at the Ambani residence in Jamnagar, Gujarat. On Wednesday, Anant and Radhika began their pre-wedding rituals with Anna Seva.
The celebrations are expected to be a star-studded affair as multiple Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Arjun Kapoor among others have already reached Jamnagar for the celebrations.
The pre-wedding functions will see performances from Arijit Singh, Pritam, B Praak, Diljit Dosanjh, Hariharan, and Ajay-Atul. Headlining the list is the global pop star Rihanna, who is also one of the highest-paid musical artists in the world. Robyn Rihanna Fenty was spotted at the Jamnagar airport on Thursday and her video went viral on social media.
Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani have organised Pre-wedding celebrations in RIL township in Moti Khavdi village, Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3. The Ambanis originally hail from Jamnagar. The grand wedding is one of the much-awaited events in the country. The wedding is likely to be organised in July.
Saina Nehwal gave a sneak peek into the lavish tents provided for guests at the Ambani party. They're like a deluxe camping experience, fully equipped with all the comforts.
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's dance rehearsal for Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations
Rani Mukerji, Boney Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani, Atlee, Madhuri Dixit, Saina Nehwal, Zaheer Khan and foreign dignitaries accompanied by their families have arrived in Jamnagar
Sara Ali Khan as well as brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen together. Their father Saif Ali Khan was also spotted with them. Kareena Kapoor and their kids were also seen.
A star-studded affair is underway in Jamnagar as celebrities from across the globe gather to celebrate Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations. Among the notable attendees are Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, singer Rihanna, actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his family, Salman Khan, and power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
In the three-day celebration, over 2,500 dishes will be served and none of the delicacies will be repeated. The breakfasts only will include over 70 options. Lunch will have 250 options and dinner will have 250 options.
Special arrangements have also been made for vegan guests. The most unique part is that the Ambanis have also decided to serve midnight snacks to their guests.
In an exclusive chat with CNBC, Anant Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries, discussed the reasons behind choosing Jamnagar as the pre-wedding venue...READ MORE
The exquisite floral arrangements and general opulence exuded absolute extravagance and set the tone for a spectacular pre-wedding.
The guests are being welcomed with include saffron penda, dry fruit sukhdi, churma laddus, pistachio sweets, halvasana, mohanthal and surti ghari. The welcome drinks include mango panna and lemon shikanji.
In an exclusive chat with India Today, Anant Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries, revealed to the media how his bride-to-be Radhika became his strong support when he was battling health issues.
Anant Ambani told India Today, “I am lucky (to have her) for sure. She is the person of my dreams. Since childhood, I had thought that I would never get married because I was always devoted to taking care of animals. But when I met Radhika, I saw her sharing the same values as me. She has this sense of giving and nurturing towards animals.”
Since he was a young child, Anant Ambani has struggled with...
The Barbadian singer, businesswoman, and actress is charging a whopping amount to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. While the exact amount has been kept under wraps, industry reports state that Rihanna charges anywhere between Rs 12 crore ($1.5 million) to Rs 66 crore ($12 million) to perform at a private event...
Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani spoke on the pre-wedding function of her son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about them, saying, "Throughout my life, I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it." While talking about her son's wedding, she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots. Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery, and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."