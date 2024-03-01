Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding LIVE updates: Day-1 festivities to begin soon, guests arrive in Jamnagar

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani have organised pre-wedding celebrations in RIL township in Moti Khavdi village, Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. Before the wedding, a pre-wedding ceremony is underway, with several prominent figures from India and abroad in attendance. Pre-wedding celebrations are scheduled to be held from March 1 to March 3, 2024 at the Ambani residence in Jamnagar, Gujarat. On Wednesday, Anant and Radhika began their pre-wedding rituals with Anna Seva.

The celebrations are expected to be a star-studded affair as multiple Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Arjun Kapoor among others have already reached Jamnagar for the celebrations.

The pre-wedding functions will see performances from Arijit Singh, Pritam, B Praak, Diljit Dosanjh, Hariharan, and Ajay-Atul. Headlining the list is the global pop star Rihanna, who is also one of the highest-paid musical artists in the world. Robyn Rihanna Fenty was spotted at the Jamnagar airport on Thursday and her video went viral on social media.

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani have organised Pre-wedding celebrations in RIL township in Moti Khavdi village, Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3. The Ambanis originally hail from Jamnagar. The grand wedding is one of the much-awaited events in the country. The wedding is likely to be organised in July.