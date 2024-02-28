Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani reveals how his bride-to-be Radhika Merchant reacted during his health issues

AnantAmbani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Anant Ambani has spoken about his bride-to-be Radhika Merchant and her solid support for him during his tough days.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. Before the wedding, a pre-wedding ceremony is underway, with several prominent figures from India and abroad in attendance.

In an exclusive chat with India Today, Anant Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries, revealed to the media how his bride-to-be Radhika became his strong support when he was battling health issues.

Anant Ambani told India Today, “I am lucky (to have her) for sure. She is the person of my dreams. Since childhood, I had thought that I would never get married because I was always devoted to taking care of animals. But when I met Radhika, I saw her sharing the same values as me. She has this sense of giving and nurturing towards animals.”

Since she was a young child, Anant Ambani has struggled with serious health issues, including obesity.

His mother Nita Ambani had revealed in a previous interview that his son Anant suffers from asthma which makes his weight-loss journey difficult.

Mentioning how Radhika has been his solid support in his healthcare journey, Anant Ambani said, “Beyond that, Radhika has stood like a strong pillar of support during my difficult times, as I battled with health issues. Even my parents never made me feel like I was ill. Even when doctors gave up on certain things, they never did. Additionally, Radhika gave me strength.”

He reiterated that only the unwavering support of his family and Radhika had allowed him to overcome his health problems.

"They always told me to not give up and keep fighting, especially for someone who has battled health issues since childhood. There are many people in more pain than me, hence I am grateful to God for everything. I have never paid attention to anything anyone says. It’s their job to gossip but for me, my family and their support is of the utmost importance,” he added.

Pre-wedding celebrations will start on March 1 and continue till 3rd March 2024 at the Ambani residence in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The Ambanis originally hail from Jamnagar. The grand wedding is one of the much-awaited events in the country. The wedding date still needs to be confirmed.