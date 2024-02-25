Who is Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's 'choti bahu', soon-to-be bride of Anant Ambani?

Radhika Merchant is a trained classical dancer. She is the daughter of business tycoon Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is all set to get married to Radhika Merchant. Pre-wedding celebrations will begin from March 1, with notable figures from business, sports, and entertainment expected to attend.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Shaila Merchant and businessman Viren Merchant. For those who don't know, Viren Merchant is one of India's wealthiest industrialists. He serves as the CEO of the privately held pharmaceutical manufacturing business Encore Healthcare.

Radhika Merchant is a trained dancer like her mother-in-law-to-be Nita Ambani. She is trained in Bharatanatyam for eight years under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar at the Shree Nibha Arts Dance Academy in Mumbai. Mukesh and his wife Nita Ambani hosted Radhika's arangetram ceremony at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, marking her completion of formal training in classical dance.

Radhika Merchant was born on December 18, 1994, in Mumbai. In terms of education, Radhika attended some of the top schools in Mumbai, including The Cathedral and John Connon School, École Mondiale World School, and BD Somani International School, where she completed her International Baccalaureate diploma. Later, Radhika Merchant pursued political science and economics at New York University, graduating in 2017.

After returning to India, Radhika started working with consulting firms like India First Organization and Desai & Diwanji as an intern. She later joined Isprava, a Mumbai-based real estate company, as a junior sales manager. In May 2022, she performed at an Arangetram ceremony. Radhika is also passionate about animal welfare and enjoys activities such as trekking, swimming, and reading in her free time.

In December 2022, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got engaged at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, following their roka ceremony. Their engagement ceremony was held in January 2023 at Antilia, the iconic Ambani residence in Mumbai.