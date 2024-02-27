Why Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani chose Jamnagar as venue for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding functions?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will host their pre-wedding festivities from March 1-3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Anant Ambani, the younger son of India's wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani, is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. Before the wedding, a pre-wedding ceremony is underway, with several prominent figures from India and abroad in attendance. In an exclusive chat with CNBC, Anant Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries, discussed the reasons behind choosing Jamnagar as the pre-wedding venue.

“My grandmother is from Jamnagar. My mother has built the whole city. They have built the whole thing brick by brick. I have spent a lot of time here as a child. Mumbai is my home, but my heart is in Jamnagar. My parents and grandmother also suggested that we pick Jamnagar as the venue. It also gives me an opportunity to celebrate with my colleagues, and the other people I work with,” Anant said.

However, pre-wedding celebrations will start on March 1 and continue till 3rd March 2024 at the Ambani residence in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The Ambanis originally hail from Jamnagar. The grand wedding is one of the much-awaited events in the country. The wedding date still needs to be confirmed.

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation. Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant.

