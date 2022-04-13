Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi-Saisha Shinde support Karan Johar for ignoring Rakhi Sawant at RRR success bash

One of the distinct features of Kangana Ranaut's controversial show 'Lock Upp' is the segment 'Lock Upp News' in which the contestants are informed about the big happenings outside the show and then, the inmates are seen discussing and arguing about these topics, which often lead to nasty fights inside the jail.

In the episode streamed on Tuesday, April 12, the news flash read, "Ram Charan, Jr NTR's warm response to Rakhi Sawant wins hearts while Karan Johar ignores her at RRR bash. The humble gesture of south Indian stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR has caught much attention, as social media comments pour in. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, on the other hand, had ignored Rakhi Sawant while she was literally seen trying to talk to him. Social media users were left wondering why he acted so coldly towards the actress."

After this news flash, Poonam Pandey was seen taking Rakhi's side sharing her experience of working in the South film industry. She said that people working in South films are extremely humble, to which Munawar Faruqui and Karanvir Bohra also agreed to take the names of Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu.

On the other hand, Saisha Shinde took Karan Johar's side and said that it's his individual choice giving the benefit of doubt to the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director that he might have missed out on meeting Rakhi. And Payal Rohatgi revealed that Rakhi Sawant constantly targeted her two years back after she attacked Bollywood in her videos post-Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"Rakhi Sawant said Payal Rohatgi has slept with every married man, every producer-director in Bollywood and not got work. She is frustrated that is why is targeting Bollywood's every producer-director-superstar", Payal told the other inmates taking Karan's side.



Produced by Ekta Kapoor, 'Lock Upp' streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player. The team of 'RRR' celebrated its achievement of crossing Rs 1,000 crores at the box office last week in a success bash in Mumbai.