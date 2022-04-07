RRR success bash: Ram Charan BREAKS SILENCE on 'overshadowing' Jr NTR in film

The team of 'RRR' recently celebrated the humungous worldwide success of the film with a bash in Mumbai. As the film nears the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the box office worldwide, team 'RRR' had enough reason to celebrate with a grand party. In attendance was the entire cast of the film including director SS Rajamouli, actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Apart from the 'team of RRR', the who's who of the film industry including superstar Aamir Khan, veteran star Jeetendra, newbie Palak Tiwari, actor Huma Qureshi, and filmmaker Karan Johar, lyrics Javed Akhtar, among others attended the bash.

A huge media contingent also attended the event where the journalists posed several questions about the film. One such question was about Ram Charan overshadowing Jr NTR.

Speaking about the same, as per a report in bollywoodlife.com, Ram Charan said that it wasn't the case at all as both Jr NTR and he has been equally showcased in the movie as per director SS Rajamouli's vision. He added that it was a pleasure working with Jr NTR in the movie. And the best part about Ram Charan's reply was that Jr NTR completely agreed with it.

Ram Charan was quoted saying, "I don’t believe that at all. Not even for a second. We both have excelled beautifully and Tarak was fantastic. I don’t think I've enjoyed working in a film so much like RRR. What I take back from RRR is my journey with Bheem; my journey with Tarak. I shall never ever forget. Thank you Rajamouli for giving me that opportunity. I’ll love him (Tarak) to bits, and it’ll always remain the same."

'RRR' has had a glorious run at the box office ever since the film was released in theatres on March 25.

The pan-India film starring Mega Power Star Ram Charan and Jr NTR was a thoughtful amalgamation of fiction and history. Set in 1920, 'RRR' explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes. Also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film hit theatres on March 25.