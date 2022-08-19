Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Puja samagri, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantra to worship Lord Krishna

File Photo

Krishna Janmashtami 2022, the festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna started on the evening of August 18. As the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksh of Bhadrapath month will continue on August 19, many people are celebrating the festival today.

Those who celebrated Janmashtami on August 18 are celebrating the festival of Dahi Handi today. Dahi Handi is celebrated on the next day of Janmashtami with great pomp and show.

If you are celebrating Krishna’s birth today, here is everything that you must know

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Puja Samagri or material

Hindu devotees across the globe worship Lord Krishna on the day of Krishna Janmashtami. For doing the puja, you should have:

Curd, honey, milk, clean yellow cloth, cucumber, ghee, lamp, incense still, idol of baby Shri Krishna or Ladoo Gopal, throne, Gangajal, lamp, ghee, wick, incense stick, Gokulashta sandalwood, Akshat, Makhan, sugar candy, bhog prasad and basil leaf.

Make sure to add tulsi leaves in your puja when you worship Lord Krishna as tulsi was very dear to the God. Besides worshipping Krishna, you should worship Tulsi too.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Puja vidhi

Take a bath and wear fresh clothes on Janmashtami. To begin the puja, place the idol of Shri Krishna in a clean area or utensil. Bathe him with milk, honey, curd and then use water to clean it all. Now dry the idol and decorate with beautiful clothes. Now, place the Lord where you want to do the puja.

Prepare the lamp by adding ghee. Next, light the lamp and the incense stick. Offer the prasad and flowers to Shri Krishna.

Pray for your well-being to the God.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Auspicious time or shubh muhurat

Brahma Muhurta - 04.32 am - 05.16 am

Abhijit Muhurta - 12.04 pm - 12.56 pm

Twilight Muhurta - 06.47 pm - 07.11 pm

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Mantra to offer clothes to the God

Take the yellow cloth in your hand before starting with the mantra.

Sheetvatoshnasantranam Lajjaya Raksham Param. Dehalangkaranam Vastramah Shantim Prayachcha Mein.

After this, you have to offer clothes to the God.