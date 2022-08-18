Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Do's, don’ts for people who are fasting on Gokulashtami

Janmashtami 2022 will be observed by Lord Krishna devotees on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha. Many worshippers observe vrat or fast on Gokulashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated by Lord Krishna devotees all over the globe. According to the Hindu calendar, the day is observed on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha every year.

This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated on August 19 across the country. Many Hindu devotees observe fasts, perform kirtan and bhajan to please Lord Krishna on this holy day.

Fasts done on Janmashtami Vrat are called as Janmashtami Vrat and there are some rules to do them accurately.

Here are a few do’s and don’ts that you should observe to get maximum benefit from your Janmashtami Vrat

Janmashtami 2022: Do’s for Janmashtami Vrat

Wake up early and take bath

Firstly, you should wake up early and take a bath on the day of Janmashtami.

Consume only 'satvik' food

If you have observed Janmashtami Vrat, then you should consume satvik food only. You mustn’t eat onion and garlic on this day. Make sure to eat curd and have milk as these are considered to be Lord Krishna’s favourite delicacies.

Feed cows

Lord Krishna was a big fan of cows. He enjoyed feeding them a lot, so its considered noble to do the same on the auspicious occasion of Gokulashtami.

Donate food, clothes, water

Lord Krishna considers everyone poor and rich as equal and loves all people equally. Hence, you should donate food, water and clothing to people regardless of their age, colour, caste or religion.

Janmashtami 2022: Don’ts for Janmashtami Vrat

Avoid drinking tea or coffee

Tea and coffee can lead to acidity, uneasiness, heaviness and even headache. Hence, you should avoid consuming these beverages during fasts.

Avoid eating non-veg food

Most Hindu festivals necessitate consuming fruits and vegetables. Janmashtami is also the same. Hence, eating non-veg food is a strict no.

Do not consume rice

You should not eat rice on Janmashtami even if you are not fasting.

Avoid fried and oily foods

Eating fried and oily food can cause bloating and other stomach related issues. So make sure to add milk, fruits and juices to your diet while you are fasting.