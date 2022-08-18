Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Do's, don’ts for people who are fasting on Gokulashtami

Headlines

'I was stillborn, I feel like am a survivor': Shilpa Shetty reveals her mother Sunanda Shetty was suggested to abort her

Meet twins who run Rs 22147 crore firm competing with Isha Ambani's Tira, children of once richest woman of India

Meet IAS officer Tanu Jain, doctor who cracked UPSC exam, left IAS job after 7 years due to…

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan-KL Rahul dilemma continues for 5th spot; check playing XI

Gadar 2 beats Baahubali 2 (Hindi), becomes second highest-grossing Hindi film in India behind Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who completed graduation at 17, MBA at 19, left CEO job at 40, built his own company, his net worth is…

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rain threat looms over high-octane clash

'I was stillborn, I feel like am a survivor': Shilpa Shetty reveals her mother Sunanda Shetty was suggested to abort her

Highest-paid male actors in Pakistan 

9 times Samantha Ruth Prabhu inspired us with powerful messages

Diabetes diet: 10 low GI fruits to control blood sugar spike

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

From investments to trade: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Amid name change row, PM Modi sends strong 'Bharat' message to opposition

G20 Summit In Delhi: PM Modi welcomes African Union as G20 permanent member with a big hug

'I was stillborn, I feel like am a survivor': Shilpa Shetty reveals her mother Sunanda Shetty was suggested to abort her

Gadar 2 beats Baahubali 2 (Hindi), becomes second highest-grossing Hindi film in India behind Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Mahesh Bhatt reacts to success of Jawan, says Shah Rukh Khan used his stardom to 'illuminate the world'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Do's, don’ts for people who are fasting on Gokulashtami

Janmashtami 2022 will be observed by Lord Krishna devotees on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha. Many worshippers observe vrat or fast on Gokulashtami.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 03:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated by Lord Krishna devotees all over the globe. According to the Hindu calendar, the day is observed on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha every year.

This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated on August 19 across the country. Many Hindu devotees observe fasts, perform kirtan and bhajan to please Lord Krishna on this holy day.

READ | Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Is Gokulashtami on August 18 or 19? Know auspicious time, puja vidhi

Fasts done on Janmashtami Vrat are called as Janmashtami Vrat and there are some rules to do them accurately.

Here are a few do’s and don’ts that you should observe to get maximum benefit from your Janmashtami Vrat

Janmashtami 2022: Do’s for Janmashtami Vrat

Wake up early and take bath

Firstly, you should wake up early and take a bath on the day of Janmashtami.

Consume only 'satvik' food

If you have observed Janmashtami Vrat, then you should consume satvik food only. You mustn’t eat onion and garlic on this day. Make sure to eat curd and have milk as these are considered to be Lord Krishna’s favourite delicacies.

Feed cows

Lord Krishna was a big fan of cows. He enjoyed feeding them a lot, so its considered noble to do the same on the auspicious occasion of Gokulashtami.

Donate food, clothes, water

Lord Krishna considers everyone poor and rich as equal and loves all people equally. Hence, you should donate food, water and clothing to people regardless of their age, colour, caste or religion.

Janmashtami 2022: Don’ts for Janmashtami Vrat  

Avoid drinking tea or coffee

Tea and coffee can lead to acidity, uneasiness, heaviness and even headache. Hence, you should avoid consuming these beverages during fasts.

It is recommended to avoid consuming beverages like coffee or tea as they may lead to acidity and may cause uneasiness, heaviness, and headache while fasting.

Avoid eating non-veg food

Most Hindu festivals necessitate consuming fruits and vegetables. Janmashtami is also the same. Hence, eating non-veg food is a strict no.

Do not consume rice

You should not eat rice on Janmashtami even if you are not fasting.

Avoid fried and oily foods

Eating fried and oily food can cause bloating and other stomach related issues. So make sure to add milk, fruits and juices to your diet while you are fasting.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India's first UPI-enabled cash withdrawals promise convenience, know how it works

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui asked to vacate her Dubai home for non-payment of rent: Report

'We dominate everyone...': Babar Azam makes big statement ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 clash

Know how to update your Aadhaar for free, UIDAI extends deadline to December 14, 2023

IAS Ria Dabi shares glimpses from IAS Tina Dabi’s baby shower with family, pics go viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE