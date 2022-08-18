Janmashtami 2022: Date, significance, history of Dahi Handi festival; Know why its organised on Gokulashtami

File Photo

Janmashtami is observed on the Ashtami tithi of Krishna paksha of Bhadrapada month every year. The festival is marked as a celebration of the birth anniversary of Shri Krishna. This year, the festival is being celebrated on both August 18 and August 19.

Dahi Handi festival is counted to be a part of the child leelas of Lord Krishna. It is celebrated on a large scale in various cities and villages across India with great pomp and show.

According to common belief, Lord Krishna used to enjoy eating curd, milk and makhan. For doing so, he broke the handi of the neighbours’ house during his childhood.

The Dahi Handi festival is a celebration of these pastimes of Lord Krishna as he was fond of breaking matki.

Dahi Handi 2022: Date

The festival of Dahi Handi is celebrated all over the country on the next day after the birth of Lord Krishna. Many people will be celebrating Janmashtami on August 18 while others will celebrate it on August 19. Hence, Dahi Handi festival will be observed on August 19 and August 20 respectively.

Dahi Handi 2022: History

As per Hindu scriptures, Lord Krishna was very naughty during his childhood. Along with his sakha troupe (friends), he used to sneak into the neighbours’ houses and steal makhan, milk and curd to eat.

All women in the neighbourhood villages were troubled due to Kanha ji’s mischief. In order to save their makhan and milk from Kanha, the women started hanging their pot at a certain height. However, Kanha ji managed to reach the handi by making a pyramid with his friends.

Hence, the festival of Dahi Handi is fun filled. It is celebrated with enthusiasm and devotion in all parts of the country.

On this festival, young children act as Gopala to break the earthen pot which is hanged at a certain height.