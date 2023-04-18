Mumbai heatstroke deaths: What precautions people can take to prevent it? Factors, reasons explained

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Given the high-temperature tha has reached 40 degrees Celsius-notch, the majority of India is currently experiencing the early onset of a heat wave. When a heat wave-like situation is present, Reports of heatstroke deaths and sickness quickly surfaced following the Maharashtra government's function on Sunday afternoon.

The reports of 13 people dying and many being admitted to hospital due to dehydration, fainting, vomiting, and discomfort in the chest at Maharashtra Bhushan award function in Khargar, Navi Mumbai, has distributed the nation like wildfire. According to reports, 600 participants experienced heat stroke on Sunday. The majority of the sufferers were older ladies, and some of the hospitalised individuals had grave circumstances due to cardiac issues and blood sugar changes.

How does a heatstroke affect the body?

A heat stroke, sometimes known as a sunstroke, occurs when the body overheats through contact with high temperatures and humidity or from continuous physical activity in those conditions. A heat stroke is regarded as a medical emergency that needs to be treated right away.

Factors that can cause heatstroke

Long-term exposing to high temperatures, especially when combined with excessive humidity, can result in heat stroke. Exercise in hot weather can also contribute to it because it increases the risk of lack of water and heat stroke. In addition, the following things can make you more prone to heat stroke:

Some drugs may make it difficult for the body to control its temperature.

Age (young children and the elderly are more vulnerable)

Chronic health issues (such as diabetes, obesity, or heart disease)

Alcohol consumption

Wearing heat-trapping tight or bulky clothing

Precautions people must take during scorching hot days

During the hottest times of the day, stay inside.

Dress loosely and in soft colours.

Be sure to hydrate yourself with water or athletic beverages.

Avoid caffeine and alcohol as they might dehydrate the body.

Take periods of rest in regions with shade or air conditioning.

Keep cool by using fans or air conditioning.

Reason behind attendees getting heatstroke in Mumbai?

Physical exertion may have played a part in the death, in addition to the prolonged exposure to heat in the open ground, experts suggested. Many people had come from nearby areas like Thane and Palghar to the event, and many said that the tiredness may have made their conditions worse.

What can people expect this summer?

The conclusion of the La Nina phase in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, which generally cools the Earth's atmosphere, is expected to cause the summer of this year to be extremely hot. According to updated predictions, El Nino, which has the opposite effect of La Nina, is predicted to start acting as early as the May to July timeframe. This might not only make the summer extremely hot but also possibly reduce India's monsoon season's rainfall.

(With inputs from PTI)