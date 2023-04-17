Search icon
DNA Explainer: How Vande Metro is different from Vande Bharat Express trains?

As per Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Vande Metro will be launched in India by December 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

DNA Explainer: How Vande Metro is different from Vande Bharat Express trains?
Picture: PTI

The Vande Metro, a mini version of the Vande Bharat Express trains is to be launched By December 2023. In 2024–2025, the government also intends to enhance train production. The new train rakes will be designed to make commuting for students and job seekers comfortable and economical.

“This (Vande Metro) will enable job seekers and students to get world-class transport from one city to another with saving time. Along with this, it will also help in reducing the pressure of congestion on local trains. The train will be ready by December,” Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. 

However, what characteristics does the train have that will allow it to accomplish its goal, and how is it unique from Vande Bharat Express trains? 

Key Features

"Vande Metro is being built with the concept that trains can run at a very high frequency i.e. 4 or 5 times a day in cities with a distance of fewer than 100 kilometres, which is very comfortable and affordable. The train will be ready by December," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

In comparison to the Vande Bharat Express trains, the Vande Metro is expected to be faster. 

The passengers will have a rapid shuttle-like experience on the train. In addition, the train will have just about 8 coaches, making it relatively smaller. Whereas, Vande Bharat Express has 16 coaches.

In comparison to the Vande Bharat Express trains, which often run between cities separated by large distances, the Vande Metro will operate between cities with short distances between them. 

The Vande Metro will run much more frequently than the Vande Bharat Express. The train will travel four to five times every day, according to Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of railways. Additionally, it is expected to be affordable for daily commuters.

