PM Narendra Modi congratulates SS Rajamouli, team RRR for Golden Globes win, calls it 'special accomplishment'

PM Narendra Modi on Naatu Naatu

PM Narendra Modi has also congratulated team RRR for their iconic win at the 80th Golden Globes Awards. SS Rajamouli-directed period actioner went on to bag the Best Original Song trophy at the prestigious award ceremony. After bagging the accolade, several celebrities congratulated the team for the achievement.

After Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, and other film personalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also acknowledged the win. PM Modi took his thoughts to Twitter and wrote, "A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud.."

Here's Narendra Modi's tweet

A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE January 11, 2023

MM Keeravani-composed peppy dance number Naatu Naatu was a chartbuster in India, and the song went on to rage overseas. Several videos of people dancing to the song from different parts of the globe prove the popularity of the song.

Earlier, Rajamouli thanked music composer MM Keeravani for giving him this iconic song. Then he thanked the fans across the globe for dancing to the tunes of it and making Naatu Naatu a rage. Rajamouli also stated that this win certifies the fact that 'music knows no boundaries.' He tweeted, "SPEECHLESS. Music truly knows no boundaries. Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special. I thank each & every fan across the globe for shaking their leg & making it popular ever since the release. #GoldenGlobes."

Even Shah Rukh Khan felt elated after knowing the news. He took his feelings to Twitter, and wrote, "Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!" RRR was also nominated in Best Foreign Film but it lost to Argentina, 1985.