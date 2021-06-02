CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 cancelled: Status of state board exams

Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Following the Centre's announcement regarding the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021, many state boards have also cancelled class 12 exams. Some states on Tuesday also said they would reconsider conducting their respective state Board exams. Others said they would take a final call soon.

MP Board Class 12 Exam 2021

Following CBSE's announcement, Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to cancel MPBSE Class 12 Board Examinations 2021. "The life of students is precious for us. We can take care of their career later," Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a video statement posted on Twitter after holding a meeting with officials.

"We have formed a group of ministers, who after discussing with experts will decide the course of the results after considering internal assessment or other grounds," he said.

GSEB Board Class 12 Exam 2021

The Gujarat government on Wednesday also cancelled the upcoming state board exams for class 12 students. The state government had recently announced that the class 12 board exams for students of general and science streams will be conducted from July 1 by adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.

"The state government decided to scrap the exams for class 12 of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board (GSHSB) after taking into consideration the Centre's decision given the coronavirus pandemic," state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told reporters after attending a Cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.

He said Gujarat will follow the Union government's guidelines for the future course of action.

HBSE Board Class 12 Exam 2021

Haryana Board on Tuesday cancelled the HBSE Class 12 board exams, soon after the CBSE's decision. Now, the board will develop evaluation criteria. Students will get marks based on the objective criteria.

Goa Class 12 Board Exam 2021

The Goa government will go through decisions taken by other states and also consult the Union Education Ministry before taking a call on Class 12 Goa board exams by Wednesday evening, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

UP Class 12 Board Exam 2021

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is reconsidering holding UP Board class 12 board exams. UP Deputy Chief Minister, Dinesh Sharma said that a decision regarding the state class 12 board exams will be announced soon. A meeting with UP chief minister, Yogi Adityanath would be conducted after which the final conclusion will be reached.

RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021

The Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) is expected to take a final decision on class 12 board exams today. The Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will be holding a meeting today at 5 pm with CM Ashok Gehlot. A decision regarding the class 10 board exams is also yet to be made by RBSE.

Other state boards are yet to take a decision regarding class 12 board exams 2021.