CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Real reason behind cancellation of exams

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: The government on Tuesday cancelled CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today evening.

Reason behind cancellation of class 12 board exams

The Board exams were cancelled "in view of uncertain conditions due to COVID and feedback obtained from stakeholders", a government statement quoting the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among the students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

CBSE will take steps to compile results of Class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

It has also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

With the decision coming amid a high caseload of COVID-19 cases in several states and continuing health-related apprehensions about the future, Modi said the health and safety of students are of utmost importance, and there would be no compromise on this aspect.

Anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end, and students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation, the statement said.

Referring to the wide consultative process, Modi expressed appreciation that a student-friendly decision has been reached after consulting all the stakeholders from across the length and breadth of the country. He also thanked the states for providing valuable feedback on this issue.

Tuesday`s meeting was attended by Union Ministers of Home, Defence, Finance, Commerce, Information & Broadcasting, Petroleum and Women & Child Development ministries, the Principal Secretary to the PM, Cabinet Secretary and Secretaries of School Education & Higher Education Departments, among other officials.