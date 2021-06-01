CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLED, Haryana, CISCE follow suit

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams would not be held this year.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: In view of uncertain conditions due to COVID and feedback obtained from stakeholders, Class 12 board exams will not take place this year for CBSE and CISCE students. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by PM Modi on Tuesday evening. The Prime Minister said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students.

CBSE will take steps to compile results of Class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

PM Modi stated that COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

He said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

The Prime Minister stressed that the health and safety of students is of utmost importance and in today's time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk.

"Health, safety of students of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on that aspect," the PM said.

The prime minister directed officials to ensure that the results are prepared in accordance with well-defined criteria, in a fair and time-bound manner.

It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.