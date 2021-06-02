UP Board Class 12 exams 2021: THIS is what Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma has to say

Some important news for Class 12 students. The UP Board Class 12 exams 2021 may be held in the second week of July if there is an improvement in the COVID-19 situation, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said. This comes a day after the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 Board exams.

The Centre on Tuesday announced the decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board exams this year due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. CISCE has also decided to cancel the Class 12 Board examinations this year.

The secondary education minister, Dinesh Sharma highlighted that so far the decision to conduct the Class 12 examination in Uttar Pradesh has already been taken by the government.

However, the final decision would be taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state's health officials, he added. Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma also holds the education portfolio.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma informed that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has decided to cancel the Class 10 Board examination and proposed to hold the Class 12 examinations in the second week of July if the pandemic situation improves.

The Uttar Pradesh Board has also decided to reduce the time duration for the Class 12 examination this year due to special circumstances.

Several other state boards in the country have also cancelled their Class 10 examinations and postponed Class 12 examinations this year. They are also expected to make a decision on Class 12 board exams soon.