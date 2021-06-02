MP Board Class 12 Exam 2021: Madhya Pradesh cancels MPBSE class 12 exams - Check details

Haryana and Gujarat Board have also cancelled Class 12 Board Exam 2021.

Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Following CBSE's announcement, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to cancel MPBSE Class 12 Board Examinations 2021. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the result will be declared on the basis of internal assessment or other factors. For this, the government has also set up a cabinet to discuss it.

मध्यप्रदेश में 12वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षाएँ इस वर्ष अयोजित नहीं की जाएंगी।



बच्चों की ज़िंदगी हमारे लिए अनमोल है। करियर की चिंता हमलोग बाद में कर लेंगे। बच्चों पर जिस समय #COVID19 का बोझ है, उस समय हम उन पर परीक्षाओं का मानसिक बोझ नहीं डाल सकते! pic.twitter.com/jwvS6BfIlG June 2, 2021

The central government on Tuesday decided that Class 12 board exams of CBSE would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.

The government said CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

Following the decision on the same day, CISCE also canceled their ISC 12th examination.

Haryana Board of Secondary Education, HBSE soon decided to scrap its class 12 examination for the year 2021. Gujarat Board, which had also released the revised date sheet for 12th Board Exams also today cancelled the HSC exams.