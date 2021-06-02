MP Board Class 12 Exam 2021: Madhya Pradesh cancels MPBSE class 12 exams - Check details

Headlines

India vs Pakistan Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Sai Sudharsan's blazing ton helps IND A beat PAK A by 8 wickets

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

5 skincare tips for women in 30s for younger looking skin

'Carry Minati did not ask...: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast reacts to roasting video; here's what happened

Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs Pakistan Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Sai Sudharsan's blazing ton helps IND A beat PAK A by 8 wickets

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

5 skincare tips for women in 30s for younger looking skin

Meet IAS Sonal Goel, ex-CS, law graduate, who enjoys a massive fanbase

Heart health tips: Cardiac arrest signs that you should never ignore

AI reimagines Bollywood actresses as Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins break from films at Sadhguru's mediation retreat, shares glimpses: 'Who would have thought..

HomeEducation

Education

MP Board Class 12 Exam 2021: Madhya Pradesh cancels MPBSE class 12 exams - Check details

Haryana and Gujarat Board have also cancelled Class 12 Board Exam 2021.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 02, 2021, 04:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Class 12 Board Exam 2021:  Following CBSE's announcement, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to cancel MPBSE Class 12 Board Examinations 2021. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the result will be declared on the basis of internal assessment or other factors. For this, the government has also set up a cabinet to discuss it.

The central government on Tuesday decided that Class 12 board exams of CBSE would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.

The government said CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

Following the decision on the same day, CISCE also canceled their ISC 12th examination. 

Haryana Board of Secondary Education, HBSE soon decided to scrap its class 12 examination for the year 2021. Gujarat Board, which had also released the revised date sheet for 12th Board Exams also today cancelled the HSC exams.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Anil Basak, IITian son of cloth seller, cracked UPSC with AIR 45; know his inspiring story

IAS Tina Dabi flaunts baby bump in sister Ria Dabi’s birthday pictures, check here

'Can't confirm': ISRO chief on Chandrayaan-3 debris link with metal dome found on Australian beach

Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranveer Singh imitating her Gangubai Kathiawadi pose in hilarious video - Watch

NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration to begin tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, know details of choice filling process

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE