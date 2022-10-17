Search icon
WI vs SCO T20 World Cup: Huge upset on Day 2 as Scotland stun two-time champions West Indies by 42 runs

Evin Lewis and Brandon King contributed to the score, but both failed to convert their starts and fell in rapid succession.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 02:21 PM IST

WI vs SCO T20 World Cup 2022

Scotland, ranked 15th in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings, defeated the seventh-ranked West Indies by 42 runs in the third match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, played on Monday, October 17. 

With the bat, opener George Munsey set the tone, while spinners Mark Wattt and Michael Leask demolished the West Indies' batting in the second half, the latter producing 3/12 in a stunning four-over stint.

Kyle Mayers hit three fours and a six to get West Indies off to a good start in their pursuit of 161, but he was undone by Josh Davey's quick change of pace and was dismissed for 20.

Evin Lewis and Brandon King contributed to the score, but both failed to convert their starts and fell in rapid succession, leaving the West Indies at 58/3 after 7.4 overs.

Skipper Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell were caught off-breaks by Michael Leask, who finished with 2/14 from four overs, while Brad Wheal sent back Shamarh Brooks as West Indies dropped to 79/7.

The writing was pretty much on the wall by this point, and the West Indies eventually skittled out for 118 in 18.3 overs, with Jason Holder being the last man to fall for 38 off 33.

Munsey had earlier been the backbone of Scotland's first-innings total of 160/5 after being put in to bat. Munsey and Michael Jones got their team off to a flying start, contributing 50 runs in the first five overs. After a 45-minute rain delay, West Indies managed to recover, with Jason Holder dismissing Jones (20 off 17) and Matthew Cross in short succession.

Richie Berrington was bowled out for 16 by a pacy short ball from Alzarri Joseph, while Calum MacLeod was unlucky to smash one straight to cover off Odean Smith after hitting four fours in a 14-ball 23.

Munsey, who was 29 off 17 after the first five overs, was unable to capitalize after that, with a drop in his strike-rate halting Scotland's momentum. The left-hander hit nine fours in an unbeaten 66 off 53 balls, with his first six boundaries coming in the opening four overs and the final three in the 20th.

