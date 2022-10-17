T20 World Cup 2022 Group B: Get all the live score updates and highlights from the first round match between West Indies and Scotland in Hobart.

Scotland outplayed West Indies by 42 runs in a Group B clash between the sides at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Monday.

Defending their 160, Scotland bundled out Windies for 118 runs in 18.3 overs. Earlier, George Munsey played an unbeaten knock of 66 as Scotland posted 160 for 5 in 20 overs against West Indies in the ongoing Group B T20 World Cup match in Hobart.

For Windies, Jason Holder returned figures of 2 for 14 in 3 overs.

WI vs SCO Pitch Report:

Over the years, there have been some high-scoring games in Hobart. Teams like to chase targets over here as batting gets easier. New-ball bowlers are expected to generate some swing early on.

WI vs SCO Weather Forecast:

The WI vs SCO qualifier match starts at 3 pm local time which is 9.30 pm IST. There has been a fair bit of rain in Australia in the last week. There is a rain threat during the day on October 17. The temperature in the afternoon will be around 14 degrees.

WI VS SCO Playng XI:

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington(c), Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

