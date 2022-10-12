'It's been difficult period for me..': Shaheen Afridi opens up on fitness issues ahead of T20 World Cup

Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan have received a major boost in the form of Shaheen Afridi's return to full fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, which begins in less than two weeks' time. The star pacer has picked up a knee injury during Pakistan's Test series against Sri Lanka earlier this year and was subsequently ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 owing to the same issue.

After flying to London to complete his rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, Shaheen will be available for the upcoming T20 World Cup warmup matches against England and Afghanistan.

Before joining up with the rest of his teammates in Australia, the pace sensation opened up on his injury, and how returning to full fitness gives him joy.

Speaking to ICC, Shaheen also provided an update on his fitness and stated that he can't wait to return to the field.

"I am super excited at the prospect of rejoining the national side for the T20 World Cup and playing my part in the campaign," Shaheen said.

"It has been a difficult period for me to be away from the game and the team I love the most, and not be part of some gruelling and exciting matches," he added.

The 22-year-old further added, "I have been bowling six to eight overs trouble-free for the past 10 days with full run-up and pace. While I have enjoyed bowling and batting in the nets, nothing can replace the feel of match environment and I can’t wait to be in that setting."

The Pakistan management will continue to monitor Shaheen's fitness during the warmup matches on October 17 and 19, although the pacer said he feels 'fitter than ever before'.

"It has been a rigorous and challenging rehabilitation programme, but I have thoroughly enjoyed it. To be honest, I am feeling fitter than ever before and can’t wait to wear the playing kit," he concluded.

Babar Azam's side will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India in Melbourne on October 23.