IPL 2022: Rahul Tripathi takes Andrew Tye to the cleaners, smacks three boundaries in an over - WATCH

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

10 Predators that eat snakes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

Indian billionaires who are dropouts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it 'pure nostalgia'

Sara Ali Khan says she is 'not fazed' by people's criticism of her religious beliefs or dressing sense: 'I don't care'

Cricket

IPL 2022: Rahul Tripathi takes Andrew Tye to the cleaners, smacks three boundaries in an over - WATCH

Rahul Tripathi smashes three boundaries in Andrew Tye's over en route to his 30-ball 44 for SRH vs LSG.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

Rahul Tripathi smacked three boundaries in Andrew Tye's over en route to his 30-ball 44 for SRH vs LSG. KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious on the night, as Avesh Khan's four-wicket spell, followed by valuable contributions from the skipper, Deepak Hooda proved to be too much for SRH. 

Kane Williamson's team had won the toss and asked KL Rahul-led LSG to bat first. They ended up scoring 169/7 in their 20 overs, which Sunrisers couldn't chase, but Rahul Tripathi's valiant effort of 44 from 30 entertained fans of both teams. 

Tripathi took Australian pacer Andrew Tye to the cleaners, as he smashed three boundaries in the eighth over of the second innings to take SRH ever so close to the win. 

The Indian batter smashed a short-pitched first delivery of the over towards deep-mid wicket as the ball flew over the head of the fielder standing on mic-wicket. After getting things off on a fascinating note, the second delivery was a good length ball. 

READ| SRH vs LSG: Kane Williamson's dismissal on dubious no-ball triggers controversy - Watch video

However, Tripathi had judged the length early on and got into the position to flick the ball over the keeper's head, towards the boundary between the third man and deep-fine leg. 

It was excellent improvisation from Tripathi on the second boundary, and in the final ball of the over, Tripathi smacked a full-pitched delivery towards deep square leg as the fielders tried their best, but couldn't prevent the boundary, thanks to some good placement from the SRH batter. 

Here's the video of Tripathi's assault on Andrew Tye:

Talking about the match, Avesh Khan bowled an impressive spell of 4/24, after crucial knocks from Rahul and Hooda got his side to a fight-worthy total. LSG lost three batters early, but Rahul and Hooda's partnership turned the tide in their favour. 

READ| SRH vs LSG: 'National crush' Kaviya Maran gets netizens talking again, fans say Sunrisers will win today

In reply, chasing a target of 170, SRH could only muster up 157 runs, with Tripathi top-scoring for his team on the day, followed by Nicholas Pooran (34 off 24) and Washington Sundar's (18 off 14) efforts, which went in vain. 

