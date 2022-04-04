IPL 2022: Rahul Tripathi takes Andrew Tye to the cleaners, smacks three boundaries in an over - WATCH

Rahul Tripathi smashes three boundaries in Andrew Tye's over en route to his 30-ball 44 for SRH vs LSG.

Rahul Tripathi smacked three boundaries in Andrew Tye's over en route to his 30-ball 44 for SRH vs LSG. KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious on the night, as Avesh Khan's four-wicket spell, followed by valuable contributions from the skipper, Deepak Hooda proved to be too much for SRH.

Kane Williamson's team had won the toss and asked KL Rahul-led LSG to bat first. They ended up scoring 169/7 in their 20 overs, which Sunrisers couldn't chase, but Rahul Tripathi's valiant effort of 44 from 30 entertained fans of both teams.

Tripathi took Australian pacer Andrew Tye to the cleaners, as he smashed three boundaries in the eighth over of the second innings to take SRH ever so close to the win.

Brilliant bowling performance by #LSG as they defend their total of 169/7 and win by 12 runs



The Indian batter smashed a short-pitched first delivery of the over towards deep-mid wicket as the ball flew over the head of the fielder standing on mic-wicket. After getting things off on a fascinating note, the second delivery was a good length ball.

However, Tripathi had judged the length early on and got into the position to flick the ball over the keeper's head, towards the boundary between the third man and deep-fine leg.

It was excellent improvisation from Tripathi on the second boundary, and in the final ball of the over, Tripathi smacked a full-pitched delivery towards deep square leg as the fielders tried their best, but couldn't prevent the boundary, thanks to some good placement from the SRH batter.

Here's the video of Tripathi's assault on Andrew Tye:

WATCH - Rahul Tripathi smashes three boundaries in one Tye over.



Talking about the match, Avesh Khan bowled an impressive spell of 4/24, after crucial knocks from Rahul and Hooda got his side to a fight-worthy total. LSG lost three batters early, but Rahul and Hooda's partnership turned the tide in their favour.

In reply, chasing a target of 170, SRH could only muster up 157 runs, with Tripathi top-scoring for his team on the day, followed by Nicholas Pooran (34 off 24) and Washington Sundar's (18 off 14) efforts, which went in vain.