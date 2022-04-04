SRH vs LSG: 'National crush' Kaviya Maran gets netizens talking again, fans say Sunrisers will win today

Headlines

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

10 Predators that eat snakes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

Indian billionaires who are dropouts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

Sara Ali Khan says she is 'not fazed' by people's criticism of her religious beliefs or dressing sense: 'I don’t care'

HomeCricket

Cricket

SRH vs LSG: 'National crush' Kaviya Maran gets netizens talking again, fans say Sunrisers will win today

Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kaviya Maran grabbed eyeballs once again as she was seen cheering for SRH vs LSG.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 09:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Often dubbed as the 'national crush' of India, Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kaviya Maran always gets the fans talking wherein she is seen in the stands, supporting her franchise. The same happened on Monday, as her presence got the netizens talking once again, as she cheered for SRH vs LSG. 

Daughter of Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kalanidhi Maran, Kaviya has been an ardent supporter of her team and is often dubbed the 'national crush' and 'mystery girl'.

Just her presence at the stadium is enough to get the internet talking. For the unversed, the 29-year-old is also the co-owner of the franchise and is involved with Sun Music and FM channels owned by Sun TV. 

READ| From Kaviya Maran to Aditi Hundia, women who grabbed IPL cameramen's attention over the years

Seeing her cheer for SRH against Lucknow Super Giants, fans started to flood Twitter with posts for Kaviya, and some users even claimed that SRH lost the opening game because Kaviya wasn't in the stands. The fact that she was supporting SRH today, meant that fans predicted that it would be Kane Williamson's side who will win today. 

Here's how netizens reacted after Kaviya Maran was seen cheering for SRH from the stands:

READ| IPL 2022 mega auction: SRH CEO and 'national crush' Kaviya Maran gets the internet talking, HERE's how netizens reacted 

Talking about the match, SRH skipper Kane Williamson had won the toss, and he chose to bowl first. Lucknow Super Giants meanwhile got off to a shaky start, as they lost Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis and Manish Pandey early, but thanks to half-centuries from skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda, LSG were 132/4 at the time of writing after 16.5 overs. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Abhishek Bachchan postpones Ghoomer trailer launch as a mark of respect to late art director Nitin Desai

Indian Army implements common uniform for Brigadier and above ranks

Meet the man who runs Rs 17,000 crore company, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Birla, his net worth is…

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to have sequel? Here’s what Karan Johar has to say

Sussanne Khan drops lovable vacay moments with beau Arslan Goni, days after Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's vacation photos

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE