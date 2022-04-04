SRH vs LSG: 'National crush' Kaviya Maran gets netizens talking again, fans say Sunrisers will win today

Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kaviya Maran grabbed eyeballs once again as she was seen cheering for SRH vs LSG.

Often dubbed as the 'national crush' of India, Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kaviya Maran always gets the fans talking wherein she is seen in the stands, supporting her franchise. The same happened on Monday, as her presence got the netizens talking once again, as she cheered for SRH vs LSG.

Daughter of Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kalanidhi Maran, Kaviya has been an ardent supporter of her team and is often dubbed the 'national crush' and 'mystery girl'.

Just her presence at the stadium is enough to get the internet talking. For the unversed, the 29-year-old is also the co-owner of the franchise and is involved with Sun Music and FM channels owned by Sun TV.

READ| From Kaviya Maran to Aditi Hundia, women who grabbed IPL cameramen's attention over the years

Seeing her cheer for SRH against Lucknow Super Giants, fans started to flood Twitter with posts for Kaviya, and some users even claimed that SRH lost the opening game because Kaviya wasn't in the stands. The fact that she was supporting SRH today, meant that fans predicted that it would be Kane Williamson's side who will win today.

Here's how netizens reacted after Kaviya Maran was seen cheering for SRH from the stands:

Kaviya maran is dancing watching fanish fandey fail again — Kaccha Mango Bite (@shekhariyat) April 4, 2022

I will watch the match just to see this beauty

New Crush#KaviyaMaran #SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/h7H3u0XRzt — Santosh Max (@SantoshMax1) April 4, 2022

READ| IPL 2022 mega auction: SRH CEO and 'national crush' Kaviya Maran gets the internet talking, HERE's how netizens reacted

Kaviya maran is here!! Win pannungada SRH — Mochalu (@itzcloudyi) April 4, 2022

Talking about the match, SRH skipper Kane Williamson had won the toss, and he chose to bowl first. Lucknow Super Giants meanwhile got off to a shaky start, as they lost Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis and Manish Pandey early, but thanks to half-centuries from skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda, LSG were 132/4 at the time of writing after 16.5 overs.