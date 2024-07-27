Twitter
World

Former US President Donald Trump accuses Kamala Harris of anti-semitism, her response...

Former US President Donald Trump criticised Harris for declining to attend Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's recent address to Congress

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jul 27, 2024, 05:20 PM IST

Former US President Donald Trump accuses Kamala Harris of anti-semitism, her response...
Former President Donald Trump ramped up his attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democrative nominee for the US presidential poll, in front of a conservative audience in Florida, claiming that she doesn't like Jews and Israel.

Trump criticised Harris for declining to attend Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's recent address to Congress.

"She doesn't like Jewish people, she doesn't like Israel," he alleged about Harris whose husband, Doug Emhoff, is Jewish.

In his Friday's address at the Turning Point USA's Believers' Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump asked the crowd, "Does everyone here understand the radical left ideology Kamala supports is really militantly hostile towards Americans of faith?"

Trump termed Harris as "the most incompetent, unpopular and far-left vice president in American history."

The Republican nominee also called Harris a "bum". "She was a bum three weeks ago," Trump said adding. "She was a bum, a failed vice president."

Kamala Harris's campaign immediately responded to "Trump's strange speech."

"Donald Trump... insulted the faith of Jewish and Catholic Americans, lied about the election (again)... bragged about repealing Roe, proposed cutting billions in education funding, announced he would appoint more extremist judges, revealed he planned to fill a second Trump term with more criminals like himself, attacked lawful voting," read a statement put out by her campign.

"America can do better than the bitter, bizarre, and backward looking delusions of criminal Donald Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris offers a vision for America's future focused on freedom, opportunity, and security," James Singer, a spokesperson for Harris's campaign, said in a statement on Friday night.

Meanwhile, in his Florida address, Trump focused on reaching conservative voters and promised attendees that in a second term, we would once again "appoint rock solid conservative judges who will protect religious liberty".

He also announced that he "just took off the last bandage" after his assassination attempt nearly two weeks ago. Trump also said that he will return to Butler, Pennsylvania, at the scene of the attempt on his life on July 13 to hold a "big and beautiful" rally to pay a tribute to firefighter Corey Comperatore, who died that day when struck by gunfire.

"We want to thank each and every one of the believers in this room for your prayers and your incredible support, I really did appreciate it," said Trump at the event.

Trump asserted he "accepted" an "apology" from the FBI after Bureau confirmed he had been shot by a bullet during an assassination attempt earlier this month. The FBI confirmed Trump had been clipped in the ear by a gunman's bullet, on July 13 at a Pennsylvania rally.

"What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject's rifle," the bureau said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

