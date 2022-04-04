Headlines

Cricket

SRH vs LSG: Kane Williamson's dismissal on dubious no-ball triggers controversy - Watch video

Kane Williamson's dismissal vs LSG appeared to be a dubious call as the on-field graphics showed 3 fielders outside the 30-yard circle in powerplay.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 10:51 PM IST

Kane Williamson has been at the centre of a controversy as his dismissal in Sunrisers Hyderabad's previous game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) appeared to be a dubious call, however, his latest dismissal against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) could spark yet another controversy. 

Williamson was dismissed by Avesh Khan in the fourth over, as he tried to flick the ball towards the leg side, however, he could only divert the ball high in the air, which the fielder on fine leg galloped to bring an end to Williamson's inning. 

However, a Twitter user's tweet has shown that the dismissal was again a dubious call. Why do we say that, because only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle during the powerplay overs, but in the replays, one graphic shown during the live broadcast seemed to show 3 fielders outside the 30-yard circle, just before Avesh took off to bowl the delivery which would prompt the end of Williamson's 16-ball inning, that saw him score as many runs. 

READ| OUT or not? Netizens question SRH skipper Kane Williamson's dismissal by third umpire

Here's the replay of Williamson's dismissal:

Just before Avesh Khan takes his run-up a graphic appears on the bottom left side, which shows 3 fielders stationed outside the circle. If that is indeed the case, then the umpire should have called it a no-ball, but this could be yet another controversial decision regarding Williamson. 

Earlier in the match against Rajasthan Royals, Devdutt Padikkal took a catch that managed to get the SRH skipper, only after the ball popped out of Sanju Samson's hands first. The third umpire looked at a couple of angles and ruled it in favour of the fielding team. However, the replays showed that the ball had bounced off the ground first before Padikkal got hold of it. 

READ| IPL 2022: From Ayush Badoni to Tilak Varma - Top 5 breakout stars of this season

SRH meanwhile had lodged an official complaint to BCCI regarding the dubious call. 

Talking about the match between SRH and LSG, KL Rahul's side had racked up a tally of 169/7 in their respective inning, after which Sunrisers were 105/4 after 14 overs, at the time of writing. 

