CWG 2022: IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 prediction - Fantasy cricket tips for India Women vs Australia Women final

IND-W vs AUS-W, Commonwealth Games 2022 final

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's cricket team created history on Saturday as they dumped out the hosts England in the semifinal of Commonwealth Games 2022. Cricket returned to the Commonwealth Games for the first time since the 1998 Kuala Lumpur games as the Indian Women's team have qualified for the historic final on Sunday.

Standing in their way will be Meg Lanning's all-conquering Australian Women's cricket team, who defeated India earlier in their group match by 3 wickets. Smriti Mandhana has been in red-hot form for India and all eyes will be on the Indian opener to lead the charge in batting.

As far as the bowlers are concerned, Sneh Rana impressed in the semifinal against England, while Renuka Thakur has also been lethal and the pair of them will be very crucial.

IND-W vs AUS-W Head-To-Head

So far, both teams have met 13 times with India winning just two while Australia emerged victorious nine times. Two matches ended in draws.

Dream11 Prediction – India Women vs Australia Women - Commonwealth Games 2022 final

India Women vs Australia Women My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy (vc)

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Alana King, Megan Schutt

IND-W vs AUS-W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Taniya Bhatia(wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

England Women: Alyssa Healy(wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Alyssa Healy (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Alana King Megan Schutt

IND-W vs ENG-W Match Details

The match begins at 09:30 PM IST and will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday, August 7. The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and it will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.