Asia Cup 2022 schedule: Fans may get to watch 3 India-Pakistan matches in 16 days, know how

Here's how fans could get to see three mouth-watering clashes between India and Pakistan in the space of 16 days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

Fans might get to see 3 India Pakistan matches during Asia Cup 2022

Asia Cup 2022 schedule was released on Tuesday and fans will be delighted to know that if all permutations go right, then we could get to see 3 India vs Pakistan matches in a span of 16 days. First off, the two arch-rivals have been placed in group A, so they will face off on August 28, Sunday, in Dubai. 

Rohit Sharma's men will open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan before they take on the third team in their group, which will be decided after a qualifier. 

Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and UAE will play in the qualifier from August 20 to 26 to join India and Pakistan in group A. 

Elsewhere, group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka, the original hosts of this year's edition of the Asia Cup are in the midst of their worst economic crisis since their independence and hence, the tournament was shifted to UAE. 

Despite this, they have retained the rights as hosts of Asia Cup 2022, and will thus take on Afghanistan in the tournament opener on August 27. 

According to the format of Asia Cup 2022, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4 stage. Hence, if India and Pakistan finish in the top two in group A, they will then face off against each other in the Super 4 stage, on September 4, in Dubai. 

Later, if all permutations go right, and both India and Pakistan finish in the top two berths of the Super 4 stage, then they will meet again in the final.

Such a scenario would be a dream for all cricket fans, as they would get to see as many as four India-Pakistan games this year, with the two arch-rivals set to face off in the ICC T20I World Cup as well. 

