'Hum Jeet Gaye!' Fans share Lagaan memes after Indian women's cricket team enter Final of CWG 2022

Netizens took to Twitter and shared their happiness, especially sharing memes from the Bollywood movie Lagaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 07:06 PM IST

Indian women's cricket team enter CWG 2022 Final

Nail-biting and never wrecking, that is what the semi-final between Indian Women and England Women's last few overs were for fans. But it all went in Team India's favour as they became the first team to enter the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. 

READ | IND-W vs ENG-W: Sneh Rana, Smriti Mandhana star as India beat England, silver medal assured

While the hosts were confident about them winning the clash, the Women in Blue defeated them by four runs at Edgbaston.

Soon after India won the clash, netizens took to Twitter and shared their happiness, especially sharing memes from the Bollywood movie Lagaan.

Talking about the semi-final, Smriti Mandhana's half-century, followed by an unbeaten 44-run knock from Jemimah Rodrigues had helped the Indian eves put up a total of 164/5 on the board. 

