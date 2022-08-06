'Hum Jeet Gaye!' Fans share Lagaan memes after Indian women's cricket team enter Final of CWG 2022

Nail-biting and never wrecking, that is what the semi-final between Indian Women and England Women's last few overs were for fans. But it all went in Team India's favour as they became the first team to enter the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.
While the hosts were confident about them winning the clash, the Women in Blue defeated them by four runs at Edgbaston.
Soon after India won the clash, netizens took to Twitter and shared their happiness, especially sharing memes from the Bollywood movie Lagaan.
Indian women's cricket Team is in Finals of CWG2022...
BC rona aa rha hai #CWG2022 #INDvsENG #INDwvsENGw #CWG22 pic.twitter.com/271nH4CjOA — Sid Malhotra (@SidMalh7) August 6, 2022
And we are in the finals....#INDWvENGW ....wow..what a match....i think, i lost some weight during the final overs. So intense #indwvsengw #CommonwealthGames22 #CommonwealthGames— Jayesh Jaiswal (@iamjayesjaiswal) August 6, 2022
#indwvsengw ufffff nail biting congratulations team..
Small mistake cost the game for englandW — Naruto_Dattebayo (@MinatoKushinaa) August 6, 2022
Hum jeet gaye.... #INDWvENGW #indwvsengw pic.twitter.com/oQsoKloMoH— Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanh) August 6, 2022
Absolute nail-biter is going on between #IndWvsEngW — Gaurav Tiwari (@Igauravtiwari_) August 6, 2022
Talking about the semi-final, Smriti Mandhana's half-century, followed by an unbeaten 44-run knock from Jemimah Rodrigues had helped the Indian eves put up a total of 164/5 on the board.