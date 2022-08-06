Search icon
IND-W vs ENG-W: 'National crush' Smriti Mandhana scores blazing fast fifty, fans call her 'queen'

Smriti Mandhana scored a fifty in just 23 balls against England Women's cricket team during the semifinal of Commonwealth Games 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhan has been in a rich vein of form of late, for the Indian Women's cricket team. Mandhana scored yet another fifty against England in the semifinal of the Commonwealth Games 2022. This was Mandhana's second fifty in CWG Birmingham games, having played a crucial knock against Pakistan as well. 

The Indian opener required just 23 balls to complete her half-century and although she was later dismissed after scoring 61 runs, Mandhana had done her job and set up a good platform for the remaining batters to build upon. 

The 26-year-old from Mumbai put up an excellent show and netizens hailed her on Twitter after she helped India get off to a blistering start. 

Check how netizens reacted:

More to follow... 

