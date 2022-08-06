IND-W vs ENG-W: 'National crush' Smriti Mandhana scores blazing fast fifty, fans call her 'queen'

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhan has been in a rich vein of form of late, for the Indian Women's cricket team. Mandhana scored yet another fifty against England in the semifinal of the Commonwealth Games 2022. This was Mandhana's second fifty in CWG Birmingham games, having played a crucial knock against Pakistan as well.

The Indian opener required just 23 balls to complete her half-century and although she was later dismissed after scoring 61 runs, Mandhana had done her job and set up a good platform for the remaining batters to build upon.

The 26-year-old from Mumbai put up an excellent show and netizens hailed her on Twitter after she helped India get off to a blistering start.

READ| CWG 2022: What happened in the IND vs AUS women's hockey semifinal, controversy explained

Check how netizens reacted:

Smriti Mandhana in Commonwealth Games 2022.



- Most runs.

- Most fifties.

- Most sixes.

- Most fours.



The unstoppable Mandhana. pic.twitter.com/VLLi75fjE8 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 6, 2022

Well played, Smriti Mandhana - 61 runs from just 32 balls - end of a terrific knock in the Semi final. pic.twitter.com/lsdt2oESjw August 6, 2022

What an innings from Smriti Mandhana in the semifinal of Commonwealth games, she scored 61 runs from 32 balls and her strike rate 190.6 in this innings. Incredible innings in big stage. pic.twitter.com/LMERyDRxRx — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 6, 2022

WOW WOW WOW



Smriti mandhana scored 50* in just 23 balls.

Fastest fifty of this tournament.



India 64/0 in 6 overs.



#CommonwealthGames2022 #smritimandhana#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/FZkDMMx8vl — Aman Mishra (@Bharatiya242) August 6, 2022

Smriti Mandhana you beauty!!

What a firey knock that was

Queen for a reason#indwvsengw #CommonwealthGames2022 August 6, 2022

More to follow...