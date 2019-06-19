'Sunaina is a loving person who's in an unfortunate situation': Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne shares statement

Soon after Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel made some shocking allegations against Hrithik Roshan and his family, claiming that they're physically assaulting Sunaina Roshan as she's in love with a Muslim man, Hrithik's ex wife Sussanne has come out to throw some light on the situation of the Roshans, in her official statement. Rangoli had also alleged that the Roshans sent a lady cop to Sunaina last week, who slapped her and that Hrithik is trying to put her behind bars.

Sussanne took to her Instagram account and shared her statement which read:

"As a part of my experience with all concerned and in my life span of being a part of this close knit family, I know Sunaina, to be an extremely loving warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation. Sunaina's father is undergoing a major health crisis. Her mother is herself vulnerable to say the least. Please respect a familu's tough period, each family goes through such times. I needed to say this as someone who has been a part of this family for long."

It all started with an interview that Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan gave to Pinkvilla, in which she cleared the air about the rumours about her being bipolar and critically ill in hospital. Post that Rangoli claimed in a series of tweets that Sunaina had reached out to Kangana Ranaut for help and to apologise to her for not standing by her in the Hrithik-Kangana contoversy.

Rangoli also alleged that the rumours about Sunaina being bipolar were circulated by Hrithik's PR machinery. Post that, Sunaina had tweeted that she supports Kangana and that she's been living in hell.

Neither Hrithik Roshan nor his father or mother have reacted to the entire controversy as yet!