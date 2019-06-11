'Nobody has spoken to me, they are not even supporting me', Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan speaks up about her family

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan speaks up about her family and their reaction after the rumours of she being hospitalised started making the rounds.

Earlier this week, a daily had reported that Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan has been hospitalised and kept under critical watch. They even reported that her health has started deteriorating which has led to her family members getting worried about her. However, Sunaina rubbished all these reports by posting a tweet. She wrote, "Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right."

Sunaina has been a survivor as she won the battle against cancer. Moreover, a couple of years back, she underwent bariatric surgery and lost all the extra kilos she gained over the years. Sunaina had said on her blog, "When I was 32, I was working out to lose weight and in fact I did lose a lot, dipping the scales from 80kgs to 58kgs. It is during the same period that I was confined to bed due to my sciatica pain. It was so bad that I could barely move and working out was not at all possible. This got me paranoid as I was afraid that lying inactive on the bed would zero my weight loss efforts and to counter that, I ate only ‘Watermelon and Marie biscuit’ at all meal times, nothing else but this."

Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right. — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 9, 2019

Now, during an interaction with Pinkvilla, Sunaina spoke at length about her ill-health rumours, entering rehab for alcoholism and her current relationship with Hrithik and her parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan.

Read on...