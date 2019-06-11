'Nobody has spoken to me, they are not even supporting me', Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan speaks up about her family

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan speaks up about her family and their reaction after the rumours of she being hospitalised started making the rounds.
Earlier this week, a daily had reported that Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan has been hospitalised and kept under critical watch. They even reported that her health has started deteriorating which has led to her family members getting worried about her. However, Sunaina rubbished all these reports by posting a tweet. She wrote, "Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right."
Sunaina has been a survivor as she won the battle against cancer. Moreover, a couple of years back, she underwent bariatric surgery and lost all the extra kilos she gained over the years. Sunaina had said on her blog, "When I was 32, I was working out to lose weight and in fact I did lose a lot, dipping the scales from 80kgs to 58kgs. It is during the same period that I was confined to bed due to my sciatica pain. It was so bad that I could barely move and working out was not at all possible. This got me paranoid as I was afraid that lying inactive on the bed would zero my weight loss efforts and to counter that, I ate only ‘Watermelon and Marie biscuit’ at all meal times, nothing else but this."
Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right.— Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 9, 2019
Now, during an interaction with Pinkvilla, Sunaina spoke at length about her ill-health rumours, entering rehab for alcoholism and her current relationship with Hrithik and her parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan.
1. On rumours of being hospitalised
When Pinkvilla asked Sunaina Roshan about the rumours of she being hospitalised, she replied, "I really don’t know who is spreading these rumours but I was touched by my well-wishers who asked about my health! I have not been hospitalized getting any kind of treatment forget psychological. I also want to clarify that I am not under any medication. I was out partying with my friends on Sunday night at the Golf Club in Chembur. I came back home to my father’s home (in Juhu) and now I am very much at home. I am surprised that such a well-known publication would carry such news without checking with me."
2. Sunaina spoke about entering rehab for alcoholism.
Sunaina went on to share details about entering rehab in London. She said, "I was at a London hospital in December for a few weeks for alcohol rehab but I came out clean. After my father got diagnosed with throat cancer, I was with my family to give him my support. He was battling cancer and then, I did not take to any medication. I prayed for his health. Why would I need any medication now and where is the question of being in a hospital arise from?"
3. Is Sunaina bipolar?
When Sunaina was asked to address the reports of suffering from bipolar disorder, she replied, "Being angry and short-tempered does not make you bipolar and nor have I ever suffered or been treated for a bipolar disorder, which causes shifts in mood and energy. I have been maintaining my diet and lost a lot of weight but otherwise, I am physically and mentally completely fine... I wouldn’t have stayed at a hotel these last few days if I wasn’t okay."
4. On her Sunday tweet!
On Sunday, Sunaina had tweeted, "Sunday thought… Didn’t know that I would have had the opportunity to visit HELL in this lifetime…" When the entertainment portal asked her about it, she said, "It’s what I am going through with my family…! It’s living hell. Yes, there are certain issues, but please don’t ask me to talk about this more as it’s about my family and I don’t want them to be affected further. All I can say is that I have been staying in a rented hotel apartment for the past 17-18 days before I came back home to stay in the same building as my parents. While I am staying in their home, I have a separate entrance and a separate floor on which I live."
Sunday thought .....didn’t know that I would hv had the opportunity to visit HELL in this lifetime .....— Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 9, 2019
5. Is Sunaina and her family not on good terms?
When asked if she has talked to Hrithik Roshan or her parents, Sunaina answered, "Nobody has spoken to me. Nobody is in touch with me… It’s sad but they are not even supporting me."
