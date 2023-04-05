Divya Bharti Death Anniversary: Reflecting on actor's final hours before tragic death

Divya Bharti

Actress Divya Bharti, the wife of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, was only 19 years old when she tragically died. She would have been 49 if she had been alive now. Divya Bharti died on April 5, 1993, but even 30 years after her tragic death, the circumstances around Divya Bharti's death seem sketchy, especially to her fans. The cause of the death, however, was an accident.

Divya Bharti fell to her death from the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment in Mumbai. Today, we will be reflecting on Divya Bharti's final hours before her tragic death.

How Divya Bharti spent hours before her death

Divya Bharti had returned from a shoot in Chennai and was supposed to be meeting fashion designer Neeta Lulla at the former's residence for her upcoming film Andolan.

Reports state that Neeta Lulla arrived at Divya Bharti's apartment with her husband Shyama and they all indulged in some drinking. At the time, Divya Bharti's househelp Amrita was frying the snacks and everyone else was watching TV. Reportedly, this is when Divya Bharti went and sat on the ledge of the balcony.

While there are no specific details, it is said that as Divya Bharti turned around, she lost her balance and fell to the floor. The incident left Divya Bharti gravely injured. She was reportedly still breathing when the paramedics arrived but soon succumbed to her injuries.

There were a lot of conspiracy theories regarding the circumstances around Divya Bharti's death at the time. However, later, Divya Bharti's father dismissed all rumours and was quoted as saying, "There was no question of suicide or murder. Yes, she did drink a bit but how much can you drink in half an hour? And she was not depressed. She was the kind to give you depression! It was an accident. She sat on the ledge, lost her balance, and fell. Sadly, all flats had grills except hers. Cars would always be parked below but that night there was not a single one. She fell directly on the ground."