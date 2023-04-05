Search icon
From Rhythm Chanana wearing bra, mini skirt to couples kissing in train: Watch videos from Delhi Metro that went viral

The video of Rhythm Chanana wearing a bra, and a mini skirt inside a train took the internet by storm, and ever since the incident, netizens have been flooding Twitter with other viral videos from inside Delhi Metro, from kissing couples to travelling monkeys.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 05, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

Rhythm Chanana went viral a couple of days back when she was spotted wearing a bra and a mini skirt inside the Delhi Metro. The video of Rhythm Chanana wearing a bra, a mini skirt inside a train took the internet by storm, and ever since the incident, netizens have been flooding Twitter with other viral videos from inside Delhi metro, from kissing couples to travelling monkeys. 

Today, watch the videos from Delhi Metro that went viral.

1. Rhythm Chanana, 'Delhi Metro girl' who went viral for wearing a bra, and mini skirt in a train

Rhythm Chanana, 'Delhi Metro girl' who went viral for wearing a bra, and mini skirt in a train
1/5

A girl, identified as Rhythm Chanana went viral when she was spotted wearing a bra and a mini skirt in the Delhi Metro. She was dubbed by the netizens as "Delhi Metro Girl". Several internet users pointed out that Rhythm Chanana was imitating Urfi Javed (Uorfi).

2. Couples kissing in Delhi Metro

Couples kissing in Delhi Metro
2/5

Videos of couples getting intimate inside the metro have left many in shock. A photo and video were also shared of a couple who were spotted passionately kissing inside the Delhi Metro. The video was later deleted from the social media site. 

3. Women's pepper spray fight in the Delhi Metro

Women's pepper spray fight in the Delhi Metro
3/5

A video of a weird incident had gone viral on social media where two women were seen getting into a physical and verbal fight. These fights are not uncommon, however, things got out of hand when one of the women attacked the other one with pepper spray, leaving the whole compartment to face the consequences. 

4. Men play flute and guitar in Delhi Metro

Men play flute and guitar in Delhi Metro
4/5

Not only videos coming out of the Delhi Metro are shocking. One such video had gone viral which showed a group of men playing the flute and the guitar inside a Delhi Metro compartment. The video resurfaced on Twitter after netizens decided to introduce the other side of Delhi Metro after Rhythm Chanana’s video went viral.

5. Monkey travels in Delhi Metro

Monkey travels in Delhi Metro
5/5

Remember the video when a curious monkey boarded and played around in the Delhi Metro? The video has now resurfaced on Twitter. The video shows the monkey enjoying the train ride and climbing on poles without hurting anyone and is one the most adorable videos you will see today.

