Amit Sadh recalls how Smriti Irani helped him during bad days, says 'she is like a sister to me'

Amit Sadh is speaking out over the passing of actor and co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor admitted that the news of Sushant's suicide had left him feeling utterly devastated and that he had considered quitting acting. He also discussed Smriti Irani and how she supported him while he was having a difficult time.

In an interview with Chetan Bhagat he said, “I don’t know how she found that I am in trouble. I just got a random call from her, she is like a sister to me. She spoke to me, we were on a six hour call I said I don’t want to work in this industry, I will go live in the mountains.”

In the podcast he said that he even wanted to leave bollywood. Amit said, “I was so affected that I wanted to quit the industry. I was ready to leave.” On being asked why, he said, “Chid gaya tha maine. Bada tough hai yeh industry (I was annoyed. This industry is hard).” Amit also revealed that Sushant’s passing affected him a lot and added “Mere liye boht badi cheez thi aur hamesha rahegi. Yeh kabhi purana hoga hi nahi (It was a big thing for me, and will always be. This will never get old).”

Shockingly Amit added, “I have tried committing suicide four times between the age of 16 and 18 so I know the mindset. Though I am a very strong person now. Everything has changed, life is good.”

Amit Sadh worked as a cleaner at another business until obtaining a position as a salesman at the Nike store in Connaught Place, which at the time was India's biggest Nike outlet. He claimed that his integrity and the angels in his life kept him on the right path; else, who knows how his life may have ended out.

Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video is where Sadh last appeared.