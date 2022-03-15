Russia-Ukraine crisis: US warns China against helping Russia as sanctions increase

The United States warned China against providing military or financial help to Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine, as sanctions on Russian political and business leaders mounted and civilians sought to flee intense fighting on the ground.

Further talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators to ease the crisis were expected on Tuesday after discussions on Monday via video ended with no new progress announced. Thousands have been killed in intense fighting and bombardments since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

According to US officials, Russia has asked for military and economic support from Beijing, which signalled a willingness to provide aid. Moscow denies that, saying it has sufficient resources to fulfil all of its aims. China's foreign ministry has labelled the reports on assistance as "disinformation".

"We have communicated very clearly to Beijing that we won't stand by," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters after US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome. "We will not allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses."

The seven-hour meeting was "intense" and reflected "the gravity of the moment," according to a US official. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden also said that the US will provide war-torn Ukraine with weapons against Russia's military operations.

Taking to Twitter, US President Biden also said that America will allow Ukrainian refugees in the US, and send money, food, and other humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

"We will make sure Ukraine has weapons to defend against the invading Russian force. We will send money and food and aid to save Ukrainian lives. We will welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms," he said.