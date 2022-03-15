US President Joe Biden says America will 'welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms' as war with Russia intensifies

As the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine steps into its 20th day, US President Joe Biden has now said that the US will provide war-torn Ukraine with weapons against Russia's military operations.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, as President Putin ordered a 'specialised military operation'/

Taking to Twitter, US President Biden also said that America will allow Ukrainian refugees in the US, and send money, food, and other humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

"We will make sure Ukraine has weapons to defend against the invading Russian force. We will send money and food and aid to save Ukrainian lives. We will welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms," he said.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden authorised USD 200 million for additional arms and equipment to Ukraine, White House said on Saturday (local time).

"Today, President Biden authorised USD 200 million for additional arms and equipment to Ukraine. This unprecedented fourth drawdown in less than one year brings the total US security assistance to Ukraine to over USD 1.2 billion since January 2021," the White House said in a tweet.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian forces of targeting a humanitarian corridor.