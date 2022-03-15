Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: 20 killed, 28 injured in missile strike by Ukraine, says Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that 20 people have been killed while 28 were injured by a missile launched by the Ukrainian troops. According to the military, the attack occurred in a residential neighbourhood in Donetsk with a Tochka-U tactical missile.
Ukrainian media reported that heavy fighting in Donbas continues. According to Ukraine's Armed Forces, 100 Russian soldiers were killed and six vehicles were destroyed, The Kyiv Independent reported.
Russia tried to break through Ukrainian defences in Donetsk Oblast, it added.
The Kyiv Independent reported that Russia hits Kharkiv with ballistic missiles.
Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov claimed that Kharkiv was hit by short-range Iskander ballistic missile systems stationed in Russia.
Budget session: MEA Jaishankar to make statement on Ukraine situation in Rajya Sabha today.
Korean Air says to reroute flights that used Russian airspace.
US adds 11 members of Russia's Defense Enterprise to sanctions list
The United States sanctioned Russian National Guard Director Viktor Zolotov, Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugaev, and Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev, along with eight deputy defense ministers, over the situation in Ukraine, the State Department said in a press release.
The Russian deputy defense ministers on the list include Aleksey Krivoruchko, Timur Ivanov, Yunus-bek Evkurov, Dmitry Bulgakov, Yuriy Sadovenko, Nikolay Pankov, Ruslan Tsalikov, and Gennady Zhidko.
Ukraine-Russia talks to continue Tuesday: Zelenskyy
Ukraine`s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late on Monday that negotiations with Russia are to continue on Tuesday.
Zelenskyy also said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as part of a negotiation effort to end the war with Russia "with a fair peace."
"Our delegation also worked on this in negotiations with the Russian party," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "Pretty good, as I was told. But let`s see. They will continue tomorrow."
Anti-war protester in studio disrupts live Russian state TV news
An anti-war protester interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia`s state TV Channel One on Monday, holding up a sign behind the studio presenter and shouting slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine.
The sign, in English and Russian, read: "NO WAR. Stop the war. Don`t believe propaganda. They are lying to you here." Another phrase, which looked like "Russians against war", was partly obscured.
The extraordinary act of dissent took place on day 19 of the war which began when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24 in what he called a special military operation.
"Stop the war. No to war," the woman protester could be heard shouting, as the news anchor continued to read from her teleprompter.
The protester could be seen and heard for several seconds before the channel switched to a different report to remove her from the screen.
Ukraine`s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the protester in his nightly video address: "I am grateful to those Russians who do not stop trying to convey the truth. To those who fight disinformation and tell the truth, real facts to their friends and loved ones," Zelenskiy said. "And personally to the woman who entered the studio of Channel One with a poster against the war."
Kira Yarmysh, spokeswoman for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, wrote on Twitter: "Wow, that girl is cool."
She posted a video of the incident, which quickly racked up more than 2.6 million views.
US President Joe Biden expected to meet with NATO leaders in Brussels on Russia-Ukraine: Sources
US President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Brussels next week to meet with NATO leaders to discuss Russia`s war in Ukraine, US and foreign sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.
The plan, which is still being finalized, calls for Biden to meet with other leaders from the NATO alliance in Brussels on March 23, said three of the sources.
They cautioned that the plans could still change given the rapidly evolving situation in Ukraine.
The meeting comes as Russian forces continue to escalate their attacks on Ukraine.