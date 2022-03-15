Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: 20 killed, 28 injured in missile strike by Ukraine, says Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that 20 people have been killed while 28 were injured by a missile launched by the Ukrainian troops. According to the military, the attack occurred in a residential neighbourhood in Donetsk with a Tochka-U tactical missile.

Ukrainian media reported that heavy fighting in Donbas continues. According to Ukraine's Armed Forces, 100 Russian soldiers were killed and six vehicles were destroyed, The Kyiv Independent reported.

Russia tried to break through Ukrainian defences in Donetsk Oblast, it added.

The Kyiv Independent reported that Russia hits Kharkiv with ballistic missiles.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov claimed that Kharkiv was hit by short-range Iskander ballistic missile systems stationed in Russia.